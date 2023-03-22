| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Love Island for the midlife set? No sweat!

Sinead Ryan

TV presenter Davina McCall has done much in recent years to open up discussion on the issue of menopause. Photo: Scott Garfitt Expand

Close

TV presenter Davina McCall has done much in recent years to open up discussion on the issue of menopause. Photo: Scott Garfitt

TV presenter Davina McCall has done much in recent years to open up discussion on the issue of menopause. Photo: Scott Garfitt

TV presenter Davina McCall has done much in recent years to open up discussion on the issue of menopause. Photo: Scott Garfitt

I’ll be honest with you. Between the oestrogen gel, the progesterone tablet, the zinc, calcium and other vitamins in my daily menopausal regime, not to mention the silk pillow, hot water bottle, cold fan and cleverly marketed facial cream for sagging skin, I never gave a moment’s notice to the naked mole-rat. My bad.

This tiny, hairless, wrinkled rodent is astonishingly ugly... were one capable of discerning attractiveness in rats.

Most Watched

Privacy