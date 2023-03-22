Love Island for the midlife set? No sweat!

I’ll be honest with you. Between the oestrogen gel, the progesterone tablet, the zinc, calcium and other vitamins in my daily menopausal regime, not to mention the silk pillow, hot water bottle, cold fan and cleverly marketed facial cream for sagging skin, I never gave a moment’s notice to the naked mole-rat. My bad.

This tiny, hairless, wrinkled rodent is astonishingly ugly... were one capable of discerning attractiveness in rats.

It has tiny eyes, thin short legs and protruding fangs with which to dig the soil in the underground tunnels where it resides.

It has few pain receptors, low metabolic and respiratory rates and lives for a very, very long time in rat years. However, this all pales into insignificance when it was discovered recently that the female variety of this peculiarly odd creature has reserves of 1.5 million eggs – which, for the uninitiated, is 95 times more than the average mouse has, making it robustly fertile.

Stay with me.

Studies from Cornell University have revealed that heterocephalus glaber – to give it its posh title – which hails from Africa, also produces its eggs throughout life, a feat experts have pronounced “extraordinary”.

The reason for their excitement is that it had been commonly accepted up to now that all female mammals – including women – begin life with a finite number of eggs, releasing them in small batches on a monthly basis until they’re gone, by which time the ovaries shrivel up and pharmacists and husbands everywhere batten down the hatches.

The discovery will apparently lead to all sorts of advances I don’t really understand, but chief among them could be staving off menopause – in return for a return of periods, presumably, so really, it’s a dubious Hobson’s choice in terms of which joy of womanhood to keep.

I’ll hold off until more discoveries are made, but advocates of the newly trendy topic of the “change of life”, including British TV presenter Davina McCall, will probably be happy.

One hopes it won’t involve tiny bikinis, lip fillers and fake boobs – but men will try anything these days

The Queen of Menopause has done much to promote discussion on the issue that had been virtually taboo. Her documentaries, diaries and posts are legendary and have served to normalise this normal life event for women.

The presenter’s next project is to host a Love Island-style reality show for middle-aged people. This is both empowering and slightly terrifying.

One hopes it won’t involve tiny string bikinis, lip fillers and fake boobs, but men will try anything these days.

One thing is certain, though – the contestants on The Romance Retreat will have one thing their younger counterparts lack: intelligent conversation, thereby solving life’s problems with wisdom and wine.

And while they might trade a romp under the duvet for an ice pack and bottle of Merlot, they’ll be able to show their younger counterparts that all of womanhood is a never-ending lesson in resilience. And naked mole-rats.