Love him or hate him, there’s still a shade of Roy Keane in all of us

In this world of rudeness, bad manners and rampant incivility, it often seems like nothing is sacred anymore. Well, almost nothing. On a pillar of Patrick’s Bridge in the heart of Cork, a painted mural of Roy Keane has greeted locals and tourists for years.

How come graffiti vandals haven’t ever defaced it, my nephew once asked. Because not even the toughest hoodlum would mess with Keano, I replied with certainty.

During an extended evening in the pub a while back, someone threw out the question as to what Irish person would be the best choice for placement in a time capsule. The suggestions ran to the fairly obvious, with James Joyce, Michael Collins, Mary Robinson and Katie Taylor coming out on top of the list.

For myself, there could only be one option to emerge 100 years hence – Keano, popping out to a climatically waterlogged Éire, bellowing his famous catchphrase: “Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.”

There’s a little bit of Roy in all of us – the good, the bad and the downright ugly. A sporting genius, no doubt, but one imbued with a flawed self-destruct button ready to explode in the blink of an eye.

Expand Close Roy Keane (left) was perceived by some to be too brutally honest for a career in punditry, yet it is that very honesty that has made him so successful. Photo: Matt McNulty/Manchester City FC via Getty Images / Facebook

Anger was long his footballing go-to state, wrapped in a blistering coil of aggressive intent, daring anyone to challenge his supremacy. “Throwing teacups around is not my style – I’d rather throw punches.”

How many times have we all shared that emotional rage while marooned in traffic jams, poorly managed queues and civil service hatches that were far from civil? Roy wouldn’t take this crap, we imagine, and ponder a fantasy where he is our wingman on speed dial.

Sadly for the nation he proudly played for, it will forever be a case of what might have been

Within his belligerence, though, there is an enviable honesty of thought that pays no heed to social niceties – an attitude that’s ensured him a surprisingly successful transition from football pitch to pundit microphone.

Who couldn’t love his skewering of modern football players, too busy filming themselves dancing in the dressing rooms to care about losing? Then he pours petrol on the flames by declaring “a player is weak if his wife runs his life”.

This brutal righteousness even extends to his own wife, whose name is not added to those of his kids tattooed on his right arm. “They’ll always be my kids, but she won’t necessarily always be my wife.” It must have been a case of ‘picture and no sound’ the evening he arrived home after that statement.

Where one stands on Saipan remains one of Ireland’s most energised debates 20 years on – a Berlin Wall of eternal two-sided discontent separating Mick McCarthy sycophants and Roy Keane zealots. Sadly for the nation he proudly played for, it will forever be a case of what might have been.

Like that sacred mural on Patrick’s Bridge, Keano will always merit, for better or worse, that most esteemed of Cork blessings – ‘one of our own’. Love him or hate him, this rebel with a cause belongs to all of us, a unique concoction of who we are.

Saipan – Rebel Without A Ball, will be shown on RTÉ One at 9.35pm tonight.