Louise McSharry: Watching the Barbie movie gave me a stark reminder of the tragedy of lost girlhood

Like thousands of other Irish people, a few weeks ago I pulled out my best pink outfit and headed to the cinema to see Barbie. I was excited about the film, as a fan of Greta Gerwig and someone whose favourite toys as a child were super-glamorous women with unattain­able body types. I thought it would be fun. I didn’t expect to be crying within the first five minutes, and for it to set off a domino effect of emotional turmoil in the weeks that followed.