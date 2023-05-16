Louis Chilton: Never mind the ‘toxic falling out’ – Holly and Phil have been doomed since queuegate

The two ‘This Morning’ presenters have been besieged by reports of behind-the-scenes tension. It’s a potentially messy situation, writes Louis Chilton – but Schofield and Willoughby lost their audience’s sympathy months ago

There’s nothing quite like the giddy, rubbernecking thrill of watching two celebrities fall out. Whether it’s Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, or Will Smith and Chris Rock, the “celebrity feud” holds an almost sacred place in our popular culture; it is the stuff from which legends are born. So it’s no wonder reports of a “toxic rift” betweenThis Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have caught the public’s imagination over the past week. Here, though, there has been no social media sparring, no televised slap. The rumoured bust-up exists only in hypothesis. This week, viewers have been tuning into the ITV chat show like armchair Poirots, scrutinising every sideways glance or rictus grin for the signs of poorly concealed fury.