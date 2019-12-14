Lorraine Courtney: 'Work or not, if your child is really sick, keep them at home'

But what do you do at 7am on a Wednesday when your five-year-old wakes up with a sore throat, watery eyes and a high temperature?

Your husband is already on the Dart and your parents live on the other side of the country. You've got two hours to get to work and no emergency babysitter or back-up plan.

According to a recent UK survey, seven out of 10 of us dose our children up with something like Calpol, tell them they'll feel better soon and pack them off to crèche or school when they are sick.

Work pressures and attendance were among the reasons 70pc of the 2,000 parents of children aged three to 16 gave for not keeping their sick child at home, according to the study by hygiene and health company, Essity.

More than a third believed an illness had spread around the school after they sent in their sick child.

There is something a bit bah humbug about parents who insist on dropping their children off at the school gates so they can cough and sneeze over their classmates. It's very short-sighted too. I'm not a scientist, but isn't that how germs spread? And wouldn't it make more sense for one child to be off sick for a couple of days than for an entire school to get sick?

We all work in fear of a P45 landing on our desk but our children's health should be above work and school responsibilities. Not only this, but our children are making memories of us crawling out of bed with a blocked nose and trudging into work anyway. It is showing them that this is what we all must do, and the capitalist trap goes on and on forever.

Our social infrastructure needs to change - neighbours need to start being neighbourly. There's a lot of policy work that needs to happen to keep parents (including dads) not just in the workforce but thriving there. Let's start with paternity leave becoming the norm and not just something taken by 40pc of new dads.

Remote working should be embraced by more workplaces and there are pages of best practice that most companies never implement.

Dublin GP Dr Tim Hinchey said that if we kept every child with a cold home during the winter months, there would be a lot of empty classrooms.

"However, a bad cough not only makes it hard for a child to learn, it also warrants a visit to the GP, as does breathing that sounds different from usual," he said.

"Any temperature of 38C is a fever, and children shouldn't be in school. Not only are fevers a sign of an infection, it also usually means that they are spreading germs right, left and centre. There's just no way you can know whether things will get better or worse - and while giving them paracetamol might bring the temperature down, it won't stop them being contagious. It is unfair all around - to the child and the school - to send a kid with vomiting or diarrhoea.

"Some viruses, such as norovirus, can be contagious for an extra day or so," Dr Hinchey added.

"You do not want to be the parent responsible for an outbreak of norovirus at your school or crèche. It's not too late to get the flu vaccine and make sure that your child is washing their hands properly and regularly."

As we move into winter season, we should all take some responsibility for how we spread germs. If you or your family have been struck down by any of the rampant illnesses plaguing our country right now, make the good and right decision to call your boss, take the day off and keep your child home from school while they are symptomatic.

Irish Independent