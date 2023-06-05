Lorraine Courtney: We need to embrace motherhood and end this culture of fear around having children

Labour and birth are only ever depicted as a slasher film plot, never as the gentle and empowering experience that they can be. Photo: Getty Images

‘He’ll bulldoze your life, destroy your relationships, and when he’s got you completely to himself: he’ll destroy you. It’s what he does,” says an older woman to the protagonist in episode three of British horror comedy series The Baby. It’s just another part of a wave of films, television shows, magazines and social media feeds that pound us with negative portrayals of motherhood. But when the majority of parenthood stories we see today are bad ones, is it any wonder we have a plummeting birth rate?