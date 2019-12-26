Lorraine Courtney: 'Us women can be our own worst enemies - we have to stop setting such a bad example'

Do you know a woman like this? Someone who is permanently exhausted from December 1, overextended, endlessly trying to prove that she can do it all?

Meanwhile, most men saunter into the kitchen at midday, open a can of beer and generously offer to carve the bird.

I hate the fact that women step up to an even higher plate at this time of year, while, let's be honest, most men do little enough.

Not on purpose, but we lock them out of the kitchen because we actually want to do it all by ourselves.

According to research by the American Psychological Association, only a quarter of women say they get to relax during Christmas, and 44pc report higher stress levels between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

An Australian poll has quantified the difference between how much men and women prep for the holidays. Women clock 83 hours, on average, shopping, cooking, planning parties, decorating and the rest.

So why are we letting this happen? For starters, the extra work women put into Christmas isn't out of line with the rest of the year.

Globally, some 75pc of unpaid work is done by women, who spend between three and six hours per day on it compared with men's average of 30 minutes to two hours. Yes, this has to be taken into context, with each country showing its own variables, but even in the countries with the lowest gap, it is still very significant.

The myth that modern, progressive Irish men are doing their fair share of chores in the home has been blown away after research found that women spent an average of 19.7 hours per week on housework and men spent an average of 9.2 hours.

Irish people also do the third highest amount of unpaid work in the EU, according to this 2019 survey between the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

We're still digging ourselves out of deeply ingrained gender roles. We live in a world that expects women to perform the majority of emotional labour in the household as well the thankless floor scrubbing, dusting and other Cinderella-y stuff that often falls to women.

Young girls instinctively and mindlessly pick this stuff up. It's exhausting and, as you get older, it goes to caring for children and parents, and takes up a huge part of life.

Daughters are expected to pitch in and do the washing up.

Sisters are asked to help cook and then to tidy up afterwards.

And, of course, we're supposed to make all of this look effortless even if we're cracking up inside.

News alert: men are not telepathically organising things in some sort of conspiracy to make us go out to buy and write all the Christmas cards.

Most likely you're buckling to self-imposed social pressure, largely put on you by other women.

Not men. The same reason you need the latest skirt, lipstick and to be a size 10.

We're the ones getting up at five o'clock every morning to move the Elf On The Shelf to a different location and come up with some sort of backstory as to what he's doing.

And that's fine, if you actually like elfing around, cleaning or putting baubles on fir trees.

But if you don't enjoy those things, or if they stress you out, and the only reason you do them is because you feel obligated, then I say stop it.

You're not required by law to spend your waking life doing housework.

You're not obliged to put up with any of it.

Christmas doesn't have to be a landslide of emotional and domestic labour.

You're fully entitled to tell your husband to do their own shopping, to rope your children into decorating the house and cleaning up, to host guests in an untidy home or to serve a festive chicken rather than turkey, ham and all the trimmings.

The only people who will see your Christmas dinner are your own family - a bunch of oblivious and, probably, fairly ungrateful people who rip into that dinner, wolf it down and might or might not say thank you before moving swiftly on to the biscuits and booze.

Women can be our own worst enemies. You don't need or want a badge or award or crown that says 'she did it all, even though it destroyed her'.

This week don't be a martyr. Don't be a mammy-martyr or a Christmas-martyr or any other kind.

You see the biggest problem with martyrdom is that our girls are watching.

They shouldn't grow up thinking this is what good mothers do.

Or what good wives do. Or what good women do.

Be the person watching 'Die Hard' in pyjamas while mainlining Quality Street, just like every man you know.

