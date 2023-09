20/02/2020 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with other member of the Fine Gael party in the the 33rd Dail in the Dail Chamber Leinster House in Dublin. Photo: Maxwells

We’re getting 14 new TDs and this will make us one of the most overrepresented nations in the world, in terms of the ratio of elected representatives to population size. In fact, we’re facing the prospect of an astonishing 200 TDs by 2050.