Trinity decided the continued use of the Berkeley name on its library is inconsistent with the university’s core values of human dignity, freedom, inclusivity and equality. Photo: Getty — © Getty Images

Trinity will “dename” the Berkeley Library, if that’s even a word. They’re also going to review an academic award that carries his name, and reassess portraits of the philosopher, scientist, and bishop. Berkeley’s crime? He’s problematic, did problematic things and had problematic ideas, just like practically everybody else pre-2015. He must be purged.