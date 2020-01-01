Lorraine Courtney: 'Free speech faces a grave threat - we must all have our say to make sure it isn't silenced'

You may think we live in a free country, speech seems freer than ever, with social media giving all of us the chance to publish whatever we want about anyone or any subject.

But while we might be freer than ever to speak, lots of us don't feel free.

Why not? Maybe because the new freedom is too quickly used to brand a person, say, as a racist, a sexist or a transphobe. And if you cross the PC brigade, you could end up 'cancelled'. It has happened here. A few times. And it will happen again. Clashes at a recent Dublin demo underlined how polarised, tribal and ugly the debate is. There was a heavy Garda presence as the two groups faced off and three people were arrested.

The vast majority of us don't want more limitations on the freedom of speech. A 2017 'Claire Byrne Live' poll conducted by Amárach Research asked 1,000 adults: "Do you support placing limits on free speech to protect people from being offended?"

Some 65pc said no, 16pc said they didn't know and just 19pc of people said yes.

I'd say most of us agree that mocking someone because of their sexual orientation or gender, being outright racist or sexist isn't OK. We know what is right and what is wrong, what is hate speech and what is not. But do we want saying mean or unkind things to be criminalised when some forms of hate speech are already a criminal offence here under the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989?

Besides, how should hate speech be defined - one person's hate speech could be another's legitimate expression of opinion. And crucially, who does the defining? Who should get protection against hate speech? How is the notion of hate speech to be reconciled with free speech?

Your idea of what constitutes hate speech probably isn't the same as mine. Or as your neighbour's. Or probably Dr Sonja Falck's. She wants calling people a 'nerd' and 'geek' classed as a hate crime.

Dr Falck recently said the "divisive and humiliating" anti-IQ terms are hate crime's "last taboo" and warned that the harmful words should be categorised in the same way as homophobic, racial and religious slurs are under UK hate speech legislation.

The 1989 Act prohibits certain forms of threatening, abusive or insulting conduct that are intended or likely to stir up hatred against a group of persons because of race, colour, nationality, religion, ethnic or national origins, membership of the Travelling community and sexual orientation in Ireland. The threatening, abusive or insulting conduct can take the form of actions likely to stir up hatred, broadcasts likely to stir up hatred, and preparation and possession of material likely to stir up hatred.

Is this legal framework adequate to deal with hate speech?

As with many things, it depends who you ask and people are organising into two wildly opposing sides. The Government has indicated it intends to strengthen and expand the scope of existing hate-speech legislation, as "one element in a wider suite of measures across all areas of government which are designed to address hatred and intolerance".

Free speech matters. This includes freedom for the press to say what it would like, freedom for citizens to say what they'd like, and freedom to assemble, petitioning the Government or protesting peacefully.

More specifically, it allows us to say or articulate our thoughts or feelings without having to worry about government censorship or other punishments from the State.

As the man of the moment, George Orwell, wrote: "If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear." And that, my friends, applies to the left as much as it does to the right. In a world where so many of us are only seeing the views of people we agree with because of our social media bubbles, all of this requires more careful thought than ever.

The debate will rage in op-eds, online, on Twitter and elsewhere in 2020.

I'll be on the free speech side. It's having a bad time. I'm worried it is being misunderstood.

And if we don't do something about free speech soon it might stop meaning anything at all. Free speech is journalism's paramount principle and stricter laws would mean that everybody would be afraid to say or think anything interesting - it doesn't bear thinking about.

We should think very carefully before taking the first steps down a very slippery slope that begins with wanting to have trigger warnings on Disney films and could end up in Soviet Russia's Glavlit.

The Government must consider very, very carefully the impact of hate speech laws on freedom of expression for unpopular opinions or the right to protest.

We all must add our voices to the debate and not leave it to two extremist sides to fight it out.

Irish Independent