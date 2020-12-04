Looks like it's open season on sneering at people queuing up to get into Penneys​​​​​​

The pandemic has really brought out the ‘all in this together’ community spirit, with people banding together to help each other through our collective time of need. Unfortunately, it has also enhanced the relentless curtain-twitching usually preserved for judging notiony neighbours, now spreading judgment to every person and activity across the country like the woman with the shame bell in Game Of Thrones. Visiting the beach at the same time everyone else visited the beach? Shame! Not out clapping the care workers tonight? Shame! And this week, a jumbo bell-ringing sesh has been saved for anyone who dared legally buy a three-pack of knickers before 9am.

Retail stores have reopened after six long, miserable weeks, many with extended hours to cope with the numbers of people likely behind on Christmas shopping. Hundreds flocked to queue outside shops like Penneys to regain a shred of normalcy, to regain the right to peruse the pyjama section somewhere other than the corner of your sitting room where you keep your laptop.

From what we saw of the news coverage of high street D-Day, thanks to the freezing reporters who were posted up waiting for Black Friday levels of carnage, everything was civilised. Shoppers queued up in the dark before being let in in controlled numbers, emerging 20 minutes later with bulging paper bags and beaming smiles. But the way some people reacted, you’d swear they had been licking each other’s faces and shouting about a ‘Plandemic’ on the way out.