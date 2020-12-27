Look on their works and despair: the 2020 Naughty List

There's no justice in the world, and this Christmas we know that more than ever. But if there was, these celebrities would have woken up to a bag of coal. Here's the 2020 Naughty List...

Every single Kardashian

If a traveller from a distant land happens upon the ruins of our lost civilisation, the thing that will surely survive, sticking out of the desert sand, is a missive of Kim Kardashian's: "After two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

The traveller will surely wonder what this vast and trunkless "40 and humble" message meant for us as a culture.

Perhaps they will surmise that, like the ancient Greeks, our world and imaginations were populated by morally bankrupt, interfering and mischievous gods, goddesses and nymphs, who liked nothing more than causing trouble from Mount Olympus, not caring how many people literally died because of it.

It's been a bumper year for the Kardashians. While many celebrities saw the pandemic as an opportunity to have a nice rest away from the sidebar of shame's ravenous gaze, Kris Jenner saw only opportunity.

By the time this goes to print, she will possibly have procured a vaccine for her more lucrative children, ahead of a humble NYE vaccine-party.

Elon Musk

One of those people who you dislike the more you learn about - and this year we learnt a lot about Elon Musk.

Musk - or as he is perhaps better known, Space Karen - advocated for literally the opposite of what science suggested at every stage of the pandemic. He called testing bogus because he didn't understand it. He named his child X Æ A-Xii and then had the audacity to complain that gender-neutral pronouns ('they') are an "esthetic nightmare". This man is worth $153.5bn.

Taylor Swift

This year, while the rest of us scratched ourselves and cried a lot, Taylor Swift wrote and released two whole albums. They are excellent, moment-defining albums which the children of Gen Z's maladjusted children will listen to. The whole time she claimed to not be "up to much".

Taylor, is my life a joke to you? Did you not see the pastel Insta-graphics saying it was OK to not be productive? That nobody can be expected to be 'business as usual' during these strange and unprecedented times?

Taylor's output was nothing short of public shaming. She deserves coal and an armful of Grammies.

JK Rowling

Despite the fact that there's nothing more likely to get you cancelled than hinting that JK Rowling should be cancelled, the fact remains that the author of the Harry Potter books has been a very naughty girl this year. JK has decided to use her considerable influence, wealth and popular touch to launch an obsessive campaign against an already at-risk minority.

It's a truly, profoundly, completely baffling turn of events, from a woman who could have chosen to amplify the genuinely under-reported and actually urgent issue of the harm caused by 'orphanages' worldwide - Rowling actually has a non-profit for this purpose.

Instead, she zeroed in on unharmful trans women. The mind boggles.

Tom Cruise

It's not often that men are accused of 'ranting'. The Rant is traditionally reserved for the fairer sex, but Tom is in all ways exceptional. And there really was no other way to describe the unholy, sweary fury he unleashed on staff who were too close to each other on set: "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers."

Isn't it bracing to have a straightforward thing you can put your finger on to explain why you hate Tom Cruise? Because you do, don't you?

You might not be sure why (culty vibes) but he gives you the ick. Cruise, who is currently producing Mission: Impossible 7, shouted: "That's what I sleep with every night: the future of this f***ing industry." Bold.

Harry and Meghan

It would be remiss not to include Harry and Meghan, seeing as they've caused more outrage than anyone listed above this year. Despite the continued and flagrant existence of Prince Andrew, Meghan continues to be the most reviled royal-or-royal-adjacent, for doing things like touching her hair on Zoom, and recording voice-overs for elephant documentaries.

However, I do believe that there are some things you should never do, never say, as a member of the royal family.

I, for one, have never read the full transcript of those 1993 Charles and Camilla calls, because as an adult woman I choose not to know exactly how Prince Charles communicated his wish to be reincarnated as a tampon so he could live inside the now Duchess of Cornwall.

Similarly, if I had known, I would have opted out of hearing Harry jocularly urging me to subscribe to his new podcast. It was like getting an unsolicited dick pic.

*******

Suffice it to say, 2020's Nice List consists entirely of Jedward and Matt Damon's SuperValu bag.