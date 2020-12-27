| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Look on their works and despair: the 2020 Naughty List

Ciara O’Connor

 

Kim Kardashian Expand

Close

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

There's no justice in the world, and this Christmas we know that more than ever. But if there was, these celebrities would have woken up to a bag of coal. Here's the 2020 Naughty List...

Every single Kardashian

If a traveller from a distant land happens upon the ruins of our lost civilisation, the thing that will surely survive, sticking out of the desert sand, is a missive of Kim Kardashian's: "After two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

Privacy