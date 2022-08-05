| 16.1°C Dublin

Long after his sentence is served, I hope everyone in the country recognises Paul Moody for who he is and what he has done

Ellen Coyne

'I found it hard to feel that the three years and three months handed down to Paul Moody truly matched his crimes.' Picture: Collins Courts Expand

'I found it hard to feel that the three years and three months handed down to Paul Moody truly matched his crimes.' Picture: Collins Courts

Some men care more about their reputation than they do about women’s lives.

In the days after the Paul Moody case, the story of the former garda who tortured a terminal cancer patient through a sustained campaign of heinous abuse, I was thinking a lot about men who try to find ways to demand respect rather than accept they’d probably fail to earn it on their own.

