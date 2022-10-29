Lockdown was terrible. I missed the pub, but two doses of Covid have left me feeling anxious for the business

“Time now, please. Have ye no cows to milk?” It’s 6am, and under the proposed licensing legislation, nightclubs will be allowed to open until all hours.

Good luck with that. Cows wait for no one. Will the countryside be subjected to the banshee wailing of un-milked cows, with the udders fit to burst like balloons? Farmers will go straight to the milking parlour from the nightclub.

Make no mistake, the 6am ruling is a Dublin thing. The younger tourists are supposed to be mad for the dancing.

I was in one of those European nightclubs and there wasn’t a drunk in sight. The patrons were beautifully dressed and not a beer belly to be seen. A beautiful girl in a silver bikini was suspended from a gilded orb. She wasn’t chanced or touched when she danced a tasselled fandango.

So there they are coming out of the Irish nightclubs at 6am, all these beautiful people and not a drunk among them. As for drugs, sure, don’t we all know there are no drugs in Ireland.

“No, Garda, that’s not cocaine on my moustache, it’s galloping dandruff, an awful dose, so it is.”

We ordinary publicans, what’s left of us, will be forced to stay open until 12.30 in the winter. So there I am on a cold, wet Wednesday night, deep in darkest lonesome January, with only the one customer and he’s telling me the same old stories again and again. The worst ones tell you the stories you have told them a few hours earlier. The usual excuse is it’s closing time. Go home. The sense of entitlement will set in when the new laws are enacted.

It will be 1.30 in the morning before we get home and another hour for some sort of sleep, what with the story of the day the hanger-on scored against Bally, repeating on a loop inside my poor head, non-stop.

We had an awful night in the bar. Myself and the mother, that is. This horrible drunk came in and he was very abusive. The tension and the worry goes right down into the pit of your stomach. The gardaí are great and brave, but flare-ups can take only seconds to kick off. The drunk wasn’t served. I refused him. There seems to be this fiction out there that pubs serve drunks until they drop. Some do, but very few. Most of us do our best to keep our houses drunk-free.

The aggressive drunk was sick in the toilet. Tried to fight. We got him out, with great difficulty, and five minutes later the mother comes back with a sign written out in red marker. It reads “PUB FOR SALE”. She sticks the copy book page up on the window with Sellotape. My Mam, who was in her 80s, says: “Oh, why wasn’t I a grocer’s wife?”

Dad came home from England and he made a bit of money. Mam was a hairdresser in Castleisland and she was good with the financials. They put a bid on a grocery shop. Mam used to help our beloved Uncle Jim in his country shop. Mam was a thrifty businesswoman. She and Dad were outbid at the last minute. That was the end of the shopkeeping. The very next day, the newly-weds bought the pub I own now. That was 68 years ago.

We have had a writer in residence every day since. I’m not quite sure if I qualify as a writer, though. An Arts Council evaluation committee rated my book project as 8/40. My confidence was rattled. Am I that bad?

We lived over the pub, back in the days when families made homes in town centres. Just a couple of years before she died, Mam decided to retire to a house just opposite where I live. Nicest neighbours ever, but it’s very quiet.

“I saw a dog the first day,” she said, “and there was no dog the second day.” Mam missed the pub and the buzz of Listowel. Her retirement lasted 36 hours.

The day after the troublesome drunk was ejected, Mam tore down the “PUB FOR SALE” sign. Later that night, Mickey MacConnell sang his own song, Only Our Rivers Run Free, and you would wish the sing-song would go until 6am. I’m just thinking back over what I’ve written so far, and it’s clear to me now I don’t know what I want. There are some nights when you would love to stay on late and more when you just want to go home. Many of us drink to speed up the slowing down of time itself.

The reason so many bar workers are too fond of the drink are three-fold. One is the drink is there before you, tempting and sweeter by far than anything you pour at home. The second is the tiredness, and the third, paradoxically, is we want to be part of it all. The pub is our social life where we mix with our friends and have fun.

There were lessons learned during lockdown. The first couple of weeks were lovely. The weather was fine and there were river walks and early nights. Bit-by-bit lockdown wore me down. The nights were the worst. We were trained into talking with the customers. Eric Browne, now departed nearly a year, remembers me saying “Goo goo gaga” from the pram and sometimes I regress to “Goo goo gaga” after too many pints.

I missed the pub and the customers so much. It was like I was taken away from my fix, which was, is and always will be the company. Lockdown was a terrible time for extroverts. I’m still not right. Two doses of Covid left a mark and the anxiety of whether or not we can survive as a business never quite leaves.

There’s always a cashflow imperative. The Government kept us alive when we had to close, but small pubs, and big ones too, can go bust in a few months. So get up off that couch, cork the supermarket wine, put on the coat and come on out.

Last night, my friends from Co Meath told me about their cousin, who added “what” to the end of every sentence. So he would say “fine day what” or “where’s me coat what?” One day he goes in to the local shop and asks “for a bulb what”.

The shopkeeper asks him what strength he needs. “Give me the hundred watt what?” The fella next to him, from Leitrim, tells the story of the man who collected his son from Dublin airport in the middle of quarantine. The young lad was back from Australia. The father took his son home in a horse box.

You always get the stories, the inflections, the complicity and the friendships. I wouldn’t swap that ever, what?