Lockdown was terrible. I missed the pub, but two doses of Covid have left me feeling anxious for the business

Billy Keane

Farmers will go straight to the milking parlour from the nightclub Expand

“Time now, please. Have ye no cows to milk?” It’s 6am, and under the proposed licensing legislation, nightclubs will be allowed to open until all hours.

Good luck with that. Cows wait for no one. Will the countryside be subjected to the banshee wailing of un-milked cows, with the udders fit to burst like balloons? Farmers will go straight to the milking parlour from the nightclub.

