Lockdown II is so much easier now we can see open road to Christmas festivities

A family gathering for Christmas is looking possible after a bleak year. Expand

Mary O'Rourke

So, we are approaching the final stages of our second lockdown. As readers might remember, I live alone and I certainly am in what you’d call the “vulnerable age” category.

So how does this lockdown compare with the previous one? I have been thinking about that and marshalling my thoughts.

I find myself more cheerful this time. I find in particular my mind is more ready to absorb the strictures and to keep them and I definitely feel more positive.

