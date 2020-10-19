| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lockdown a huge responsibility that demands time and thought

Philip Ryan

O&rsquo;Connell Street, Dublin pictured during lockdown Expand

Close

O&rsquo;Connell Street, Dublin pictured during lockdown

O’Connell Street, Dublin pictured during lockdown

O’Connell Street, Dublin pictured during lockdown

Make no bones about it, a second lockdown will be catastrophic for this country. The consequences will be devastating - socially, economically and medically.

People will lose their livelihoods, businesses built up over years will go to the wall, and it will become too much for the vulnerable who were already on the edges of society.

The decision rests with a group of around 18 politicians who must today decide whether they should make thousands unemployed, confine older people to their homes again, and make a trip to shops the only social outlet for the rest of us.