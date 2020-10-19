Lockdown a huge responsibility that demands time and thought

Make no bones about it, a second lockdown will be catastrophic for this country. The consequences will be devastating - socially, economically and medically.

People will lose their livelihoods, businesses built up over years will go to the wall, and it will become too much for the vulnerable who were already on the edges of society.

The decision rests with a group of around 18 politicians who must today decide whether they should make thousands unemployed, confine older people to their homes again, and make a trip to shops the only social outlet for the rest of us.

Or they could run the gauntlet and hope our historically dysfunctional health service has the capacity to deal with this second surge of Covid-19.

They have taken their time and have not rushed into any major decision over the last few weeks. There's nothing wrong with that as there are big decisions to make and lots of opinions to be considered.

Nphet's advice is at the top of their list but, as is increasingly apparent, it cannot be their only consideration. The situation is bad but not as bad as in March and the experience of the lockdown has resulted in lessons at home and abroad so a second one will be different.

They are also listening to the opposition who are the democratic voice of the electorate in the Dáil.

Throughout the pandemic, the opposition has been an important sounding board.

But as the debate has become progressively politicised their contributions become more questionable, especially from Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald took to Twitter on Saturday evening to give out about the fact the Government hadn't made an announcement she could give out about.

"No direction, comment or reassurance from government not good enough," she wrote. When asked what she'd do she said she doesn't have enough information to decide.

But you can be sure it would be great and the exact opposite of what anyone else would do, particularly if it is the Irish government or the DUP. If only she had some way of accessing the information.

It's been a struggle for Sinn Féin of late. The party is stuck in a Covid vortex where it swirls around amongst its endless stream of contradictions. The only lifeline is a Boris Johnson-shaped lilo it reaches for out of fear of drowning in its own hypocrisy.

Even Labour Party leader Alan Kelly, who has become a parody of himself, is more believable on the Covid debate than McDonald in recent weeks.

Then there's the armchair epidemiologists and online scientists who chip in for a few likes and retweets. You'd hope they get the attention they deserve but you'd never know with social media-obsessed politicians these days.

Big decisions take time and consideration and getting this one wrong will just play into the hand of the same critics calling for urgent action.