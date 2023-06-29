Liz Sly: Putin claims he’s still in control but Russia’s elite isn’t so sure

Has the ironman’s grip on his nation faltered? Certainly there will be those at the top table who will be watching closely – while the people inside Russia may face further repression

Russian president Vladimir Putin adjusts glasses as he visits Naryn-Kala fortress in Derbent in the southern region of Dagestan, Russia, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Liz Sly Washington Post Today at 03:30