Liz Sly: Putin claims he’s still in control but Russia’s elite isn’t so sure
Has the ironman’s grip on his nation faltered? Certainly there will be those at the top table who will be watching closely – while the people inside Russia may face further repression
Washington Post
Russian President Vladimir Putin tried this week to show he was firmly in control after the dramatic attempted mutiny by mercenary commander Yevgeniy Prigozhin. But among the Kremlin and business elite, many powerful players aren’t buying it.