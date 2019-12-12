Liz Kearney: 'Trapped in a metal box: no end in sight for commuter hell that is shortening our lives'

How times have changed. Now, even London-based friends express surprise when they return to their home city and find formerly sane motorists consumed with rage over how long it took them to get from junction 9 to junction 10 on the M50 or the epic length of the queue at the Merrion Gates.

For a large part of the population, commuting to the capital via car is the single worst part of their day, yet it's unavoidable. Horror stories abound, particularly in these dark days of midwinter when weeks of endless rainfall can turn even a usually manageable car journey into the seventh circle of motorway hell.

A current favourite game to play with friends is Competitive Commuter. At the weekend over dinner I opened in dramatic fashion: It took me nearly two hours to get home from work on Wednesday!

That's nothing, said one friend, who'd been horrified to find her commute to her new job on the outskirts of the city, about 30km from her home, was taking her nearly three hours.

Then there's the pal who usually enjoys walking the 5km from her home on one side of the capital to her office on the other side.

But now, heavily pregnant and no longer able to comfortably manage the distance in such bad weather, she's been forced to drive, chewing the steering wheel in frustration as cyclists and walkers overtake her. It takes her twice as long in her car, but there's no bus connection, so she's stuck.

That's the thing about those of us sitting in cars - we're usually not here by choice. Although I live near the Dart line, by driving from my home in north Wicklow to my city-centre office at an off-peak time, I can cut a full hour a day off the time it would take to use public transport.

I would prefer not to drive, but that's 60 minutes extra I can spend with my kids, and every second counts, although it does sometimes feel like if my early starts get any earlier I will be leaving for work before going to bed the night before.

But am I the only one on the N11 at 6am? Definitely not. It's already verging on a car park, as what feels like half the population of the eastern seaboard snakes its way towards the capital, doing its best to get a few inches ahead of the morning rush hour.

I was beginning to think I was imagining just how busy the pre-rush-hour roads had become, but the growth in off-peak travel is not just in my head.

New figures show that the volume of traffic on the M50 between the hours of 6am and 7am - what planners call peak spreading, when commuters try to travel outside of the traditional rush hour time - has increased by a startling 86pc in just five years.

Full employment and a growing population are part of the story, but so is the shameful legacy of decades of bad urban planning, underinvestment in infrastructure and, particularly, lack of investment in decent public transport facilities.

I had to have a lengthy sit down when I read that Shanghai's high-speed commuter train can travel a distance of 29km in six minutes.

By comparison, the Dart takes roughly nine times as long, using a railway line whose design goes back to Victorian times. And at peak times, you'll be standing the whole way. That's a very long time to be on your feet.

It is tempting, sitting in the endless traffic, to assume that an extra lane on the motorway would be the answer to all our prayers; as we believed 20 years ago on the N11 when they widened the road through the Glen o' the Downs.

But, of course, it isn't. Traffic volumes in the two decades since that project was completed have doubled again, and the problem will simply worsen over time.

As the Americans have proved decade after decade, every time you add a new lane to your highway, it just fills up again. Now you've got eight-lane highways around the major US cities, all bumper to bumper, and a record number of car-users around the world, honking and flashing their lights at one another, stressed to the gills by the hours they spend stuck in a metal box.

The answer is not extra lanes on our roads, but radically rethinking our public transport options and our work practices.

Remote working must be part of the solution, as must a high-speed national rail network, but from where most commuters are sitting now, all of that seems a frustratingly long way off.

Many of us will be retired by the time Ireland achieves anything resembling a high-tech transport system.

And that's if we're not actually dead first: a recent Scottish study found that longer commute times are associated with increased stress, higher blood pressure and increased BMI.

Because, of course, the minutes you spend sitting on your backside in your car are minutes that you are spending not doing anything healthy, like getting fresh air or exercising.

For the hundreds of thousands of us with a long commute, we know already that it's bad for us. We would literally rather be anywhere else than top to toe in tail-lights.

But the worst part of it all is how powerless we are to change it.

Irish Independent