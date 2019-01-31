Liz Kearney: 'Sabine sticks it to the suits in her sweater'

The jumper struck me, though. Although she was speaking at an EU think tank, she had shunned the blouse-and-smart-jacket so beloved of female politicians. Does it matter?

Well, to me, her jumper said: "I got up this morning, put on something comfortable, colourful and warm, because it's Baltic out there, and now here I am, not taking any sh*t from anyone." And she wasn't.

"We looked at every border on this earth, every border the EU has with a third country," she explained slowly, when asked about the backstop.

"There's simply no way you can do away with checks and controls. The negotiators have not been able to explain them to us and that's not their fault; it's because they don't exist."

Well, quite. That has been blindingly obvious to ordinary mortals since the outset of the Brexit negotiations. But it hasn't called a halt to the endless windbaggery of international politics; men and women in suits who have developed a language of their own so removed from reality it is meaningless.

But Ms Weyand seems cut from a different cloth. Is it fanciful to say that her choice of no-nonsense clothes - there's little in life as down-to-earth as a rollneck sweater - reflect her political style? On his radio show yesterday, Ryan Tubridy observed the chunky metallic necklace Theresa May wore during the critical Westminster debate looked like a bicycle chain, and was a piece of "sartorial pathetic fallacy" which would be pondered over by historians in years to come.

Image consultant Maria Macklin agreed; she explained to listeners that the necklace was the female version of the shirt and tie which conveyed the impression of being in control; a throwback to military uniforms where it was vital to protect your jugular in battle.

Similarly, she said, wearing a jacket is akin to wearing a coat of arms; you look more in charge with one than without.

In this day and age, I'm not so sure. Shirts and jacket and ties increasingly say 'management consultant' and 'endless man-hours spent waffling in front of a PowerPoint presentations'.

But by contrast, Sabine's yellow jumper says that she is one of us, an ordinary person, who can see, like we can, that Brexit is a catastrophe and that negotiating for a magical 'other' solution to the Border issue is akin to going hunting for a unicorn.

Let's just hope that the suits are listening.

Duvet day does prove to be the best medicine

The four-year-old went to bed with a nasty cold, looking and feeling thoroughly sorry for himself. He woke in the morning similarly ashen, sneezing and rubbing his bleary eyes.

"No school for you, you poor thing," I said, envisaging him spending the day in bed, drinking lemon and honey and getting plenty of rest to help him fight off his nasty bug.

"I don't have to go to school?" he yelped. "Great!" And with that he leapt out of bed and raced past me. With the pallor gone from his cheeks and the sparkle restored to his eyes, he was sitting eating his customary two bowls of porridge for breakfast.

Before I left for work, he was chasing his little brother around the kitchen and yelling "Have a nice day at the office, mummy!"

He's too young to have been faking it, and he couldn't have known that sneezing would result in his first ever sick day, but his Lazarus-like recovery proves what I've long suspected: there's nothing like a duvet day to restore sparkle at this time of year.

