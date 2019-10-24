Liz Kearney: 'Privacy is priceless - whatever the social media generation might have you believe'

So far, so winningly normal.

After having a lovely first half of the day, boulevarding round town and generally behaving like love's young dream, Joe and his girlfriend then return to their house where, he says, they proceed to spend the afternoon uploading a video to YouTube of themselves playing pranks on one another.

And that is the precise point where Joe Sugg's idea of a nice Saturday and mine aggressively diverge, never to be reunited.

At 40, I'm part of a generation who will simply never understand why making a film in which you star and then broadcasting it online is an enjoyable way to spend a weekend afternoon.

Now, you might argue, this is how Sugg makes his living and therefore it's not unreasonable that this is how he spends his Saturdays.

But of course, these days it's not just professional YouTubers who are hellbent on recording and broadcasting every moment of their lives through their various social media channels.

At the weekend, I went for a wander around Powerscourt Gardens in Wicklow. The sun was shining, the sky was dazzling, and the gardens were looking their spectacular autumnal best, so at first I wasn't surprised to see a serious-looking young man sporting a raft of top-notch camera equipment clicking merrily away in the vicinity of the Pepperpot Tower.

Ah, I thought, I have stumbled upon a professional photoshoot for a gardening magazine.

How nice for the photographer he's been blessed with such a fabulous October afternoon, when the lake is shimmering and the trees are ablaze with colour. I better get out of the way of his tripod.

And then I looked up and saw the actual object of the photographer's attentions: not the autumnal terraces, nor the Japanese gardens, not even the ochre leaves of the giant oak trees, but his girlfriend, who was leaning out of the top of the tower like a latter-day Rapunzel, flicking her hair and pouting while shouting instructions at her companion to secure the perfect shot. They weren't professionals at all, simply tourists, going to extremes to get an Instagrammable image of themselves in an iconic setting.

And they weren't the only ones. Around by the famous lake, totally oblivious to the Italianate splendour of the fountains behind them, was a second hapless boyfriend with tripod in tow, patiently perfecting his camera angle while his girlfriend glared icily at anyone who dared get in the way of the framing of their portrait.

I find this behaviour baffling, but for the Instagram generation, life is now just one long photoshoot.

And the cultural divide between those who painstakingly document their day-to-day existence like this and those of us who would rather chew off our own toes is a vast chasm of generational misunderstanding. We will just never get it, in the same way as we will just never get the big eyebrow thing.

Jennifer Aniston, who at 50 is firmly on my side of this divide, made headlines when she joined Instagram last week but she had long abstained from social media, and for very good reason. "The one thing I have is maintaining this little circle of sanctity that's my own," she once explained.

"If I'm sitting here posting something about my dogs or I'm Boomeranging my coffee mug in the morning, that's just giving away one more piece of something that is mine."

Even the very nature of privacy, and what it consists of, has changed in the digital age. The shift was neatly summed up by conflicting reactions to the Coleen Rooney/Wagatha Christie affair.

Rooney has for many years published photos of her family, her children, her holidays, her clothes and her friends online and she has an Instagram profile with hundreds of thousands of followers.

It was, of course, her own 'private' Instagram, which just a few hundred followers can view, that was the source of the by now infamous leaks.

But just what constitutes a 'private' social media platform?

These are nuances that might seem obvious to digital natives, but to an older generation, they are laughably unclear.

There are many who simply believe that if you share 99pc of your life online, then you'll have a difficult time keeping the remaining 1pc to yourself.

As older celebrities like Aniston know already, having the world hooked on your every move might seem appealing to YouTubers but can rapidly become a prison.

Watching Meghan Markle try to manage two irreconcilable positions - a desire for positive publicity which dates back to pre-Harry days when she was an actress and lifestyle blogger, and her increasingly desperate need to keep her family affairs out of the tabloids - is heartbreaking.

Because once you've given it away so freely, privacy is something you can't just buy back.

