Liz Kearney: 'Our fixation with property porn as housing crisis rages shows we have room to improve'

The show may be a sacred cow, but the broadcaster is not impressed.

"Disgusting," he fumed on Twitter on Sunday night, as a couple in Wicklow contemplated spending €11,000 on a bathtub.

"At no time does Bannon question the morality of what he is promoting," he went on.

"It's a complete cod of a programme that plays on people's greed, opulence and avarice. And RTÉ promotes it as entertainment? Pathetic. They should be ashamed."

Damien's main gripe, which he elaborated on during an appearance on 'Liveline' later in the week, was that at a time of an appalling housing crisis, where waiting lists grow longer by the month and most young people believe the chances of buying their own home are non-existent, programmes which focus on lavish home overhauls are out of touch and in bad taste.

Apparently Damien's been waiting years to say this, but as a long-standing RTÉ staff member, presumably his lips had been stuck together with one of Dermot's staple guns.

Either way, he must know he's on thin ice criticising 'Room To Improve', which has become firmly lodged in the national consciousness as the acceptable face of property porn.

Knocking the show, or the people who appear on it, is usually dismissed as pure begrudgery - sure didn't they earn all that money themselves?

Isn't it their own business what they do with it? And what's wrong with having gold taps anyway?

Besides, we love 'Room To Improve', and more specifically Dermot Bannon, because he rescued us, as a nation, from our terminal naffness. Thanks to him, long gone are the days of the Southfork-style mansion so beloved of affluent Celtic Tiger types.

Bannon ushered in the era of tasteful aspirational living: nowadays it's all big windows, underfloor heating, sleek grey interiors, natural light and bringing the outside in. We've caught up with the rest of the world, and we don't have to be ashamed any more.

But even though I love property porn in all its guises, I found myself agreeing with Damien; because there's no denying that watching this kind of show always leaves me feeling a bit queasy, and with a vague sense of dissatisfaction about my own life.

It's the same feeling I get having wasted two hours perusing MyHome for run-down cottages in rural west Cork, fantasising about a renovation project and a rural idyll, or endlessly ogling Airbnbs in cities I have no intention of ever visiting.

That's before I count the hours I've wasted watching 'Escape to the Country', 'A Place In The Sun', 'Grand Designs' and 'Location, Location, Location'.

Those hours might have been better spent reading a good book, finishing all the ironing or actually cleaning my own house, instead of dreaming about moving. Now there's a thought.

Time-wasting is one thing, but our obsession with perfect homes has a more serious downside. Because perfection costs money. No one just buys a house any more. You have to 'put your own stamp on it'. That used to involve buying a new sofa and a new rug for the hall.

Now it involves reconfiguring the upstairs bedrooms to take advantage of the southerly aspect, knocking through several stud walls and doubling the size of the living space.

Essentially, you're building yourself a whole new house.

All of that comes at a cost - nearly half a million, in the case of the Wicklow couple - and while some can readily afford that kind of money, most of us can't.

That's why Damien's ultimately right - it really is a cod. It's selling us a lifestyle that few of us can actually attain in real life, and yet everybody wants.

Because you watch these shows, and the endless images of perfectly designed homes play a neat little trick on your imagination.

When you look at a pristine house, you don't see yourself. You see a streamlined version of you and your family; a no-mess, no-clutter existence where the sun is always shining, the soft furnishings are always clean, your family are always happy and you always know where everything is.

In this version of your life, nothing ever goes wrong, and the order you've put on your living room will somehow counter the chaos outside.

Therein lies its power, and why we keep going back for more. That longing is bad enough when you're lucky enough to have your own home. But just imagine how powerful - and heartbreaking - it must be if you'll never have a place to call your own?

But of course all of this is beside the point. 'Room To Improve' is part of RTÉ's light-entertainment output, and entertaining it most certainly is. Gripping, in fact. So it's very unlikely that the producers will be losing any sleep over this.

In fact, adding the dangerous frisson of moral hazard to what at the end of the day is just a property show only serves to give it an edge and further cements the status of 'Room To Improve' as a crucial national institution, instead of what it really is - frippery.

