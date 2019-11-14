Liz Kearney: 'Not all equalities are equal - gender gets top billing as many injustices are ignored'

"It is extremely annoying and frustrating that I am again not being given a fair shot at putting my name before a selection convention as I have absolutely no doubt that the members of Fianna Fáil Dublin Fingal would have selected me as their candidate in a fair and open convention," he told the 'Northside People'. "At this stage I really have to wonder what more I have to do and how much longer that I can put up with this."

It was not the first time that the would-be TD had upset the apple cart. When Clifford-Lee was added to the ticket for her first Dáil bid back in 2016, there were disgruntled whispers that she'd been parachuted in simply to fulfill the party's gender quota obligations.

The accusation that Clifford-Lee's career trajectory has been fuelled by the very fact of her being a woman has been levelled at her since she started out in politics some six years ago, when she was introduced by Micheál Martin at the ard fheis as one of the "predominantly female" new local representatives who were being "prioritised" by the party.

Whatever about the role gender quotas did or didn't play in Fianna Fáil's decision to back her, you can see the logic. A struggling political party, largely regarded as a spent force in the wake of the disastrous financial crash, was in dire need of a rapid image overhaul to connect to a new generation of voters. And Clifford-Lee looked the part. She was a young, articulate, professional solicitor, and a self-declared feminist to boot, according to her Twitter bio. She was hard-working and had clear ambitions for a stellar career in politics, so you can see how the powers-that-be hoped things would play out.

She'd connect with young, urban, middle-class female voters, raising the issues that matter to them like childcare and gender pay gaps. And on that front, she's not been found wanting; since being elected to the Seanad, where she was appointed the party's spokesperson on justice, equality, children and youth affairs, she has been quick to speak up about sexism. On the campaign trail in 2016, during a canvass in Portmarnock, she described how she was verbally attacked in the street by a rival candidate's team, who called her a blow-in (she's originally from Waterford) and left her "shaking like a leaf".

"This is exactly why women in particular are reluctant to go into politics," she said afterwards. "This is the kind of behaviour you'd expect in a bar. I don't want my daughter getting involved in politics if this is how politics is going to be."

One of her most memorable political moments came later in the Seanad, when she accused Jerry Buttimer of using "very gendered language" when he told her she should listen a bit more instead of trying to 'assert' herself. She wasn't standing for it. "I take exception to misogynistic language used in my direction," she told him.

But the truth about Clifford-Lee's much-touted grá for equality, as we have learnt this week, is far, far more complicated than that. As her social media posts show, the range of pejorative terms she used in public about various minority groups - pikeys, knackers, black Brazilian dwarfs, sluts - suggest that the only sort of equality Clifford-Lee is really interested in is for people like her: middle-class female professionals who need affordable childcare and want to earn as much as their male counterparts.

And if we're really honest with ourselves, that's the only kind of equality that many of the rest of us are preoccupied with: you only have to look at the number of column inches and the amount of airtime we devote to gender issues, versus the amount devoted to, say, the rights of the Travelling community. But just imagine the Twitter inferno that would erupt if a male politician had said something as offensive about women.

We get the politicians we deserve, as the old saying goes, and Fianna Fáil is in no hurry to distance itself from the embattled senator, despite her astonishing lack of judgment. Instead, it has called on the front bench to publicly unite behind her and quickly move on.

The gender equality debate has become the big issue for the chattering classes, and across the political spectrum the parties are very vocal about their desire to see more female candidates entering the fray.

That is fair enough. But the real injustices that are ripping apart the fabric of Irish life - the horrific, unsolvable housing crisis, the huge and ever-widening gulf between the rich and poor, the persistent educational gap which means that our top third-level institutions remain stuffed with private-school pupils, while disadvantaged children lag behind - are of little or no interest to us.

Not all equality is equal, it seems, and as Lorraine Clifford-Lee has proved this week, we're alright with that.

Irish Independent