Liz Kearney: 'It may seem like everyone's a winner, but we'll all end up losing out in the long run'

It doesn't matter if you come first in the egg and spoon race, or trip over your shoelaces a few feet from the starting line, all the boys and girls are treated equally. On this one special day of the year, everyone's a winner, even if they haven't technically won anything.

And so it is with this year's Turner Prize, which took place this week. On being nominated for the art world's most prestigious annual gong, the four finalists - Oscar Murillo, Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock and Tai Shani - got together to write a letter to the judges, requesting that they share the prize, because they wanted to be treated equally.

"Each of us makes art about social and political issues and contexts we believe are of great importance and urgency," they wrote.

"The politics we deal with differ greatly, and for us it would feel problematic if they were pitted against each other, with the implication that one was more important, significant or more worthy of attention than the others."

The judges wholeheartedly and unanimously agreed with them, and the prize - which has, in the past, been scooped by luminaries like Steve McQueen and Damien Hirst - was duly shared.

"We are honoured to be supporting this bold statement of solidarity and collaboration in these divided times," said the judges. "Their symbolic act reflects the political and social poetics that we admire and value in their work."

If it seems profoundly strange that a panel of judges seemed so delighted to not actually have to judge anything, then perhaps we shouldn't really be surprised.

A not-dissimilar episode shook the art world a few months ago, when the prestigious Booker Prize for literature was awarded to two authors.

The judging panel said they simply could not decide between Margaret Atwood's 'The Testaments' or Bernardine Everisto's 'Girl, Woman, Other', so they opted to split the prize, despite explicit competition guidelines decreeing that they shouldn't. But there was little in the way of an outcry.

You might argue that the very notion of awarding a prize for a painting or a novel or a song as if it were the 100m Olympic sprint is a ridiculous enterprise in the first place. But in that case, why bother having a judging panel at all? Shouldn't we just hand out a medal to everyone who takes part, just like at the school sports day?

The Booker and Turner decisions raise some interesting questions about competitions generally, and their place in the modern world.

A growing reluctance to pick a winner might seem to be a good way to promote equality, but actually may end up doing more harm than good.

Recently, I took my five-year-old to a funfair, where there was a stall featuring the game Hook-A-Duck. He'd played this game once before, at another fair. On that occasion, all the duck-hookers got a prize, no matter how many ducks they hooked.

But this time, the rules here were different; the ducks all had numbers hidden on their bases, and in order to win one of the covetable fluffy teddies at the back of the stall, those numbers had to add up to more than 20. Despite having a couple of goes at it, my son didn't win.

No big deal, or so I thought. How wrong I was. His face fell. His lip trembled. He wanted to go home. I was surprised by how badly he was taking it.

But how could it have been otherwise? Of course he was shocked. He had expected that simply by taking part, that he would get a prize. Because that was what had happened at the other funfair. And that is what had happened at his school sports day.

It was an unexpectedly horrible moment. I desperately wanted to be able to wave a magic wand and make whatever he was feeling go away, and quickly.

But, when finally he calmed down, a surprising thing happened. We sat down and had a conversation about how the episode had made him feel. I explained to him that most games were in fact like this, and that the odds against him winning were in fact stacked against him. That it was really hard to come out on top in a situation like that.

And as I explained, I could see him visibly relaxing. He seemed to grasp something important - which is that winning is rare, and is no reflection on him or on what a brilliant little boy he is.

What had started out as a difficult episode had turned into what the Americans like to call a "teachable moment". And since then, whenever we've played Snap or a board game together, I've noticed that he copes far better than he used to when he doesn't win.

It might be simply that he's getting older, but I like to think it's also that he's learning how to lose. Which is something he'll need to get really, really good at, because even if we wish it were otherwise, adults know that in real life, not everyone gets a prize. Most of us never will.

The Turner Prize artists are right; a more equal society, where all points of view can be heard, is a truly noble aspiration. But it won't be achieved by handing out medals to everyone for just taking part.

