Little difference between the Dáil and a schoolyard as TDs puff out their chests

The messing is back - as if cheeky little minds had never been away. Spitballs were being gobbed into readiness and flung across the Dáil chamber at Leaders' Questions.

They'd want an education, some of these pups - but the Taoiseach is no better. He deliberately provoked a schoolyard scrap with Pearse Doherty.

It came after everyone recognised that the Government’s sums on ministerial pay reductions didn’t add up to what was originally claimed – leading to more humiliating surrenders yesterday, this time on super junior pay-hikes (but even then, there were strings attached).

It was like a child putting 50p ostentatiously into the classroom Trocaire box – and then upending it at break-time to try to fish some of the coins back out with the end of a ruler.

Not that ruler Micheál’s own end is close. Martin can suddenly and spectacularly box Pearse in the face by claiming he got secret sweets from an uncle in America.

All hell broke loose - Sean Ó Fearghail (which is a classic school principal’s name, even though he’s a farmer) must have thought he was back in his alma mater of De La Salle in Kildare.

He tried to keep order, a national school tricolour somewhere to the left of his desk, as Pearse spat out that he’d been accused of illegality and hurled howls of anguish.

The class was kicking up no end, probably through knowing their holidays are immediately in prospect, with no chance of anyone imposing any fines for taking time off (the House rises on Thursday and will be back in mid-September).

The Taoiseach had a withdrawal of his nasty charge dragged out of him – so much for his holier-than-thou best-boy act of recent years.

Disappointingly, there was no appearance by Mrs Foley, the new Special Needs Assistant, who seems so nice and poised.

There was a sense that some of the miscreants were just hoping for her to show up, to see if they could break her, or at least make her shout out loud or even dissolve in tears.

But presumably the return to school for everyone outside the 33rd Dáil – heading for holidays in the opposite direction – is going well indeed, because it turns out that Mrs Foley is the very embodiment of the new normal.

An unfortunate announcer’s accident on the 8.30am news on Morning Ireland first christened her ‘Norman'' Foley. As listeners gasped in horror, the newsreader attempted a correction, but couldn’t stop himself referring to her as ‘Normal.’

The new ‘Normal’ Foley cannot have been amused... but had the good sense to responsibly distance herself from the Dáil by attending to matters in her Department all day.

She had no desire to see anyone torture the PUP issue, which many of them gleefully did again. Sinn Féin, in particular, shed bitter tears over people flying off on holiday being brought down to earth by mean-spirited Government potshots.

The Taoiseach pointed out that Sinn Féin had taken a blithe holiday from its own position of just last week – that there should be no foreign travel in line with public health advice.

Thereafter, having aimed a number of sneaky kicks, particularly on political pay, Mary Lou decided to behave and diligently attended to her books, popping a pair of serious specs on her nose. She paid almost no notice as Micheál Martin and her pal Pearse had a fight on the floor.

Nothing to see here, just the new normal.