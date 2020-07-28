| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Little difference between the Dáil and a schoolyard as TDs puff out their chests

Senan Molony

Government forced to fight their corner as opposition come looking for blood

'Nothing to see here, just the new normal' (stock image) Expand

Close

'Nothing to see here, just the new normal' (stock image)

'Nothing to see here, just the new normal' (stock image)

'Nothing to see here, just the new normal' (stock image)

The messing is back - as if cheeky little minds had never been away. Spitballs were being gobbed into readiness and flung across the Dáil chamber at Leaders' Questions.

They'd want an education, some of these pups - but the Taoiseach is no better. He deliberately provoked a schoolyard scrap with Pearse Doherty.

It came after everyone recognised that the Government’s sums on ministerial pay reductions didn’t add up to what was originally claimed – leading to more humiliating surrenders yesterday, this time on super junior pay-hikes (but even then, there were strings attached).