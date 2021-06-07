The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child — a baby girl named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor — to the world on Friday, and it seems like everyone has an opinion on the couple’s choice of baby name.

Lilibet refers to the Queen’s nickname when she was a toddler. She couldn’t pronounce her name correctly (four syllables is a lot for a pre-schooler) and the term of endearment became part of the The Firm’s familect.

From a betting point of view, Lilibet is a predictable surprise. The names Diana and Elizabeth were clear favourites among speculators, as was the name Philippa after the death of Prince Philip.

Punters expected Meghan and Harry to honour their family with their choice of baby name, which is precisely what the couple did.

But now the couple’s detractors are kicking off. Meghan and Harry have been accused of bare-faced hypocrisy for naming their daughter after Queen Elizabeth. Critics argue that you can’t insult and disrespect the monarchy and then, in the same breath, pay tribute to the Queen by way of a baby name.

Others wonder if the couple are trying to repair relations with the royal family by extending an olive branch, or if they even asked the Queen for her blessing.

As always, royal-watchers have their own, highly-subjective take on the couple’s choice. Fans of Meghan and Harry think the name is sweet and sentimental. From their point of view, it reveals a softer, playful side to the royals (which can only be a good thing) and suggests that the rift in the family is healing.

Sceptics, on the other hand, are looking for the “coded message” and wondering what exactly the couple are trying to telegraph to the palace with their choice of baby name. Is it a power move? Are they being passive-aggressive? Are they reaffirming their position in the monarchy?

And then there’s the critics — the people who will take issue with just about any decision that Meghan and Harry make. From their point of view, the couple have taken a liberty with the name Lilibet. It’s an intimate family nickname, they argue, and estranged members of the family should know better than to claim it.

We could have a whole other conversation about the difference between family ties and royal duties, or about how family members can extricate themselves from a family business but still be part of a family.

But for now, can we at least admit that any name that Meghan and Harry chose for their daughter was going to be picked apart by their critics?

If the couple chose an ‘ordinary’ name, or rather, a name that wasn’t regal and British, their detractors would interpret it as an anti-monarchy message.

If they chose a popular African- American name — Jada, Jemila, etc — it would be interpreted as a statement about systemic racism.

They say old-fashioned names like Flora, Dora, Maisie and, indeed, Lisabet, are making a comeback. But if the couple chose a truly trendy name, like Riley or Ellie, they would no doubt be depicted as slavish trend followers.

Likewise, if the couple chose a boho name — think Willow, Saffron or Sierra — the narrative would be shaped around Meghan’s new age, eco-friendly lifestyle and the couple’s decision to raise a ‘hippie’.

If they chose a unisex name — Tatum, Dakota, etc — the focus would be on the couple’s gender-fluid parenting choices. Stories about Meghan’s apparent leaning towards “gender-neutral paint” for the child’s nursery would resurface, and we’d get a deluge of think pieces on the first gender-neutral royal baby.

If they pulled a Gwyneth Paltrow and invented their own name, it would be described as “ridiculous”, “contrived” and “vulgar”. The couple would join the ranks of celebrities who name their children after cities, star signs and food stuffs, and at least one online commentator would ask, ‘What’s wrong with Elizabeth?’

Lilibet is an intriguing choice, especially when you consider the couple’s strained relationship with the royal family. But when you acknowledge that any baby name was going to be controversial, it becomes a little easier to understand why they chose it.

When language runs riot

Restaurants and pubs in Dublin city centre reopened for outdoor dining yesterday, but not everyone is in a rush to come back into town.

Reports on the public order incidents that took place across the city over the weekend are frightening and many are now avoiding the city for fear of being caught in the crossfire of a riot situation.

There were trouble-makers in the city over the weekend — we’ve all seen the videos of incidents that took place — but we need to be clear about what actually unfolded, and remind those who are concerned about coming into the city centre that this what not a large or coordinated attack. It was a handful of bad actors out of hundreds of thousands of people.

Google searches for the term ‘Dublin riots’ peaked over the weekend. I was on South Anne Street when one of these ‘riots’ was said to have taken place.

I saw two “missiles” — glass bottles — being thrown by young men who looked like they had come into town with the intention of causing trouble (there could have been more — this is what I saw). The rest of the young people looked like they just wanted to dance.

Gardaí are in an extremely difficult situation. They have to respond not to an escalating situation but to a situation that could escalate. They’re also dealing with a lot of pent-up energy, which could turn at any moment.

But language is important — and the language used to describe the situation over the weekend was hugely exaggerated.

Table manners

Speaking of restaurants reopening, this is a big week for those working in the hospitality and leisure sector.

There was a serious issue with no-shows the last time restaurants reopened, and while some have introduced a deposit system to tackle the issue, others are depending on the decency of diners to do the right thing.

It’s also worth remembering that there are going to be some teething problems. Some restaurants and cafes are pulling up their shutters for the first time in months and they’re going to need some time to find their rhythm.