Like their flags, the full horror of IRA’s ‘war’ is above their heads

Lindy McDowell

Poppy wreaths and loyalist flags on a bonfire prior to it being lit in the Bogside area of Derry Expand

To no-one’s great surprise Feile an Phobail this year ended, as is now traditional, with The Wolfe Tones leading their excitable audience in chanting “oh ah, up the ‘Ra”.

DUP MLA Emma Little Pengelly referred to the scenes as “deeply disappointing”. Such is the sectarianism of the chanters, doubtless they’ll see it as a further win that their chanting has so obviously offended unionists.

