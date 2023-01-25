Like Paris Hilton, I’m a forty-something mum and most of what they say about us isn’t true

It was almost impossible not to notice the constant mentioning of Paris Hilton’s age in the headlines when she announced the arrival of her first child, via surrogate, earlier today.

Bit retrograde, no? The 41-year-old, who has made no secret of her desire to start a family with husband Carter Reum, announced via Instagram that her as-yet-unnamed son was finally here with the caption: “You are already loved beyond words.”

It’s clearly something Hilton has wanted for a long time — in February 2021, she revealed she was undergoing IVF procedures.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Although I too was a ‘geriatric mum’ who got pregnant at 41 and gave birth at 42, I suspect Paris and I will be experiencing motherhood in very different ways.

And even though her age has merited plenty of mentions, Paris will still probably be glad to hear that these days, becoming a mum in your 40s isn’t the hot-button issue it once was.

Here in Ireland, it’s certainly becoming less remarkable. The number of women aged 40 and over who gave birth rose by almost a third over a 10-year period, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) published in October.

There were 4,700 births to women in this particular age group in 2020, up 29.4pc on the 3,631 births in 2010.

In fact, the further I move along in this parenting journey, I realise that everything we’ve previously learned about becoming a mum in your 40s isn’t all that true after all.

Firstly, it’s long been said that motherhood as a forty-something is ‘exhausting’, so much more so than for our younger counterparts.

I’m not sure I agree. I’m bone-tired, sure, yet every parent goes through sleeplessness, anxiety and the daily tedium of caring for a youngster the same way.

Read More

The next thing you hear a lot is how older parents are more ‘financially stable’ than their younger counterparts, ostensibly putting them in a more comfortable position to raise children.

In today’s climate, that isn’t necessarily always the reality. We are currently renting and at the mercy of Ireland’s precipitous housing market and, unlike twenty-somethings, worry about ageing out of our mortgage approval.

You’ll also hear many forty-something parents note how much more settled they are, and emotionally able they are for parenthood in their older years.

And it’s true — those who wait to start their parenting journey have often done so with a great deal of thought.

Yet does being older and wiser make you a better parent? I lose the head readily, and often, in the battles of will with my daughter.

Meanwhile, I meet younger mums who have taken to parenthood with the ease of a Buddhist monk. They seem much more confident in their abilities than I’ve ever been.

I can attest that, much like Paris has, I got much of my partying and non-parenting fun out of my system before I became a mother.

I had 40-odd years of carrying on to my liking and switching to mum mode was a shock to the system. I had to reassess my identity and who I was at a point when most people have gotten that whole chore out of their system.

Read More

The heat is leaving the debate about forty-something mums, and not before time. Most people understand that being 40 affects neither a child, nor their parent’s ability to be a better parent. If a woman is in good health and can provide a loving home, where exactly is the problem?

I can only assume that, in this regard, Paris Hilton will have no problem at all.

Expand Close Barry Keoghan with Colin Farrell in The Banshees Of Inisherin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barry Keoghan with Colin Farrell in The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan is the perfect role model for young Irish men

Amid the jubilation of Ireland’s record Oscar nominations this year, the story of Barry Keoghan’s earlier years has been going viral on social media, and rightly so.

It’s a remarkable trajectory by anyone’s yardstick: in 2003, after Keoghan’s mother died, he and his brother spent seven years in foster care in 23 different homes.

In 2010, he responded to a small casting ad in a Dublin shop window and reportedly didn’t have the bus fare to make it to his first casting call.

As actor Michael Warburton observed on Twitter earlier this week, “he was given nothing, was meant to achieve nothing”. “I use it as a positive, to push me on… it gives me drive,” Keoghan noted in a TV interview in 2019, referring to his earlier years.

At 30, he has achieved his first Oscar nomination for a phenomenal performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin. The first of many, according to several critics.

Keoghan’s rise to the top of his game has been an utter joy to watch.

Now settled down with a partner and young son, he is without the Rolex-watch swagger and alpha-male bluster of many young men who have experienced a nosebleed ride to the top of their game.

He’s been charming and magnetic on the red carpet. At a time when the likes of Andrew Tate are being mentioned in classrooms and we often worry that decent role models for young Irish men are scant on the ground, we don’t really have that far to look.

Eating With The Enemy serving up some very tasty debates

Virgin Media’s Eating With The Enemy, aka Twitter With Starters, has been a bit of a revelation.

Putting people with polarising values across from each other at dinner means tensions, condescension and hostility marked many of the exchanges.

And yet conversation between sex worker Kate and the more conservative Laura was full of respect and empathy.

They shared their opinions and lived experiences around sex work and abortion, and ended up meeting part-way on many points. Which is exactly how we should be having these conversations.