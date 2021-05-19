| 13.3°C Dublin

Like Naomi Campbell, I’m an older mum – and it’s about time society accepted us as normal

Tanya Sweeney

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has become a mum at age 50 Expand
It wasn’t the headline that most people were expecting of a Tuesday afternoon, but it was a nice enough one, nonetheless. Naomi Campbell, the stunning Streatham beauty best known to many as the bane of personal assistants, became a new mother.

Sharing a picture of her newborn daughter’s tiny feet, Campbell took to social media to post:

