It wasn’t the headline that most people were expecting of a Tuesday afternoon, but it was a nice enough one, nonetheless. Naomi Campbell, the stunning Streatham beauty best known to many as the bane of personal assistants, became a new mother.

Sharing a picture of her newborn daughter’s tiny feet, Campbell took to social media to post:

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.” (Well, she’s definitely speaking fluent InstaMumsese right out of the gate.)

In the media coverage that followed, the dominant angle was hard to ignore. This fifty-year-old woman had become a parent, possibly resorting to the wizardry of modern science and technology like some kind of dastardly upsetter of the natural order of things.

Now of course, everyone wants to know exactly how she upset this natural order of things. Did she use a surrogate? A donor egg? Is she just blessed enough to have gotten pregnant ‘naturally’?

“I think about having children all the time,” she is quoted as saying in 2017. “But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”

This appears to be the thing that is bothering people; that Campbell decided to ‘do’ motherhood exactly when she wanted. When women carry on to their liking, the patriarchy is often not best pleased. As sure as night follows day, the concern trolling came in fast succession. You could have set your watch to the people now concerned that Campbell’s baby daughter will be left motherless at an early age. Campbell could die next week. She could die at 95.

So, alas, can any other mother. But they take their chances nonetheless.

“No 15-year-old is going to like having a 65-year-old mother,” wrote one online commentator. Well now, it’s not like Naomi Campbell is likely to be anyone’s idea of a stereotypical 65-year-old, doing the school run in Crocs and a hairnet.

“She’ll have an army of wet nurses and nannies,” another sneered. Well, show me a new mother who, were she able to afford it, wouldn’t.

There’s also been much sneery chatter of ‘money and science’, as though it’s somehow been wrongfully appropriated to facilitate a person’s dream of becoming a parent.

People, this has to stop. It’s not just taking a pop at Campbell — it’s taking a pop at any parent, of any age, who resorted to the technology available to become a parent.

First things first. We need to stop speaking of new ‘old’ mums as though it’s a big, unnatural deal. Because it’s becoming less and less of a deal.

Dragging your gaping jaw at the news of a 50-year-old becoming a mother makes you look frightfully out of touch. If Matt Damon, Ewan McGregor, Taye Diggs or Gary Barlow (all 50) became new dads in the morning, you can bet that no one would be worrying about that child becoming fatherless at an early age.

At 41, I became pregnant in a (cough, very) spontaneous conception, and gave birth at 42. I wish I could have recorded the reactions of people when I told them that I was with child. I may as well have told them I was retraining as a sword-swallower.

They were shocked and impressed at the supposed ‘implausibility’ of it in equal measure. When I wrote about this in a newspaper, dozens of women contacted me to say they’d had a similar experience. After being told for years that their fertility would ‘fall off a cliff’ at 35, they were pleasantly surprised to find themselves becoming first-time parents at 45, 47, 48.

I’ve since learned that the numbers are meaningless in this instance. It’s a state of mind. What’s more important is one’s outlook, one’s reserve of energy.

I’m completely wrecked most of the time, but no more so than most mums of toddlers. In the end, there’s not much difference between my neighbour, a fellow mum in her early thirties, and I. We still both gripe about potty training and swap advice on finding sandpits in exactly the same way. Whether 31, 44 or 50, the job spec is much the same.