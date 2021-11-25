| 2°C Dublin

Like Adele, we all owe a lot to the teachers in our lives

Tanya Sweeney

Adele meets her old teacher Ms McDonald. Photo: ITV Expand

In a room full of A-listers and national treasures, an unknown woman in a simple black suit stole the entire show. During ITV’s An Audience With Adele, the singer enjoyed a tearful reunion with Ms McDonald, an old English teacher at Chestnut Grove Academy that she reportedly hadn’t seen in two decades.

Adele went from supremely smooth mistress of ceremonies to blubbing teenager as she embraced the teacher (and kept referring to her, per teacher/pupil tradition, as ‘Ms McDonald’). “You really did change my life,” Adele told her in between sobs. The clip went viral for a good reason.

