| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lifting Vat on newspapers is best and quickest way of protecting this vital industry

John Horgan

John Horgan Expand
Newspapers, though traditionally private enterprises, have voluntarily assumed vital, substantial and serious public service roles. Stock image Expand
Stock image Expand

Close

John Horgan

John Horgan

Newspapers, though traditionally private enterprises, have voluntarily assumed vital, substantial and serious public service roles. Stock image

Newspapers, though traditionally private enterprises, have voluntarily assumed vital, substantial and serious public service roles. Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

/

John Horgan

There are two truths which not only governments, but societies as a whole, must recognise and respond to if political culture and accountability is to be strengthened by an appropriately funded independent print media system.

In the past decade newspapers, which are not only traditionally private enterprises but have also voluntarily assumed vital, substantial and serious public service roles, have lost half their income from customers and advertisers.

Related topics

More On DCU

Most Watched

Privacy