Life has improved for asylum seekers like me in Ireland – but more can be achieved

A refugee is someone who has fled conflict or persecution and has crossed an international border to find safety in another country. But there is much more to being a refugee than this definition.

The term itself does not convey how traumatic it is to leave behind everything and everyone you know and love. On top of the trauma experienced in your home country, you have to begin a new life in a completely different environment with diverse cultures to navigate.

I arrived in Ireland from Zimbabwe in 2015. It has been a quite a journey, filled with highs and lows. It can be very difficult to seek asylum from a country that most Irish people haven’t heard a lot about. Sometimes, before you even begin to talk about your journey, you are faced with preconceived ideas that you should not be here, or that you are here for economic reasons.

It is important to remember that there are many complex reasons why people seek asylum.

Today, on World Refugee Day, I want to spread the vital message that we all have a right to seek safety without discrimination, regardless of who we are, where we come from and when we are forced to flee.

All applications for refugee status must be given fair consideration, regardless of factors like race, religion, gender, or country of origin.

It is encouraging to look back on how far we have come. A lot has changed since I arrived seven years ago. I could not work while in the asylum process, but now those waiting on their applications can work after six months.

I could not apply for a driving licence, but now it can be done. I was not able to open a bank account, but today there are options for people in that position.

I appreciate that there have been great improvements and I am thankful for the different organisations that have worked tirelessly to make conditions better for refugees in Ireland.

While I am grateful for these changes, it would be harmful to ignore the painful experiences that I have had.

When I was living in direct provision, I became very ill. I was unable to move from my room so I could not go down to meet a friend who came to help me, and they were not allowed into my room. I had no support and if I were to stay with my friend, I would have risked losing my place at the hostel. I was all alone and it was a terrible time for me.

When I tried to raise this issue, I was told I should be grateful for being in Ireland. I deserved support like we would all give our loved ones at that time. Refugees in Ireland should be respected and listened to when trying to raise an issue – not brushed aside.

People are still in limbo for too long, with the median processing times for all international protection cases at 26 months as of the first quarter of 2022. I hope the Covid-19 pandemic helped the public to understand how it feels to have their lives effectively put on hold for so long.

Throughout the pandemic, I worked as a healthcare assistant. Refugees and asylum seekers here want to contribute to society and are willing and eager to work and become taxpayers but it’s worth remembering that the road map is not clear for them. There are so many obstacles standing in their way to getting there, all while they are carrying scars from their previous lives.

We all hope to integrate as much as we can, but this gets more difficult while stuck in a system that takes years to reach a decision and with barriers that hold us back from living normal, everyday lives.

The more we invest in people when they first arrive here – give them access to English language classes and education, teach them about Irish society and culture, provide comprehensive integration supports – the quicker they will become active and valued members of their new communities.

Looking at the situation in Ireland recently, it would be fair to say that not all refugees and asylum seekers in Ireland have received the same treatment. There is a dangerous narrative of who is deserving of humane treatment and support, and who is not.

I hope that the arrival of refugees from Ukraine has highlighted the cracks that are in the system, and indeed what is possible.

Ireland has truly shown that it can treat refugees with respect and dignity. The Government was able to set up designated centres and the processing was smooth and quick for refugees from Ukraine. This has allowed them to access parts of life still sometimes denied to others from different countries.

It has been reported the Government is considering giving access to third-level education to Ukrainians on the same basis as Irish citizens – how can we justify doing this for refugees of one nationality and not for others?

Large numbers of asylum applicants this year have been unable to access PPS numbers for months at a time and have had no access to financial supports of any kind as a result. Some parents in this position have been unable to bring their children to school as they had no money to pay for public transport. This is not acceptable.

I have recently completed my undergraduate degree in Community and Youth Development, and have just received news that I have been accepted by DCU to pursue my MA in Refugee Integration. I believe the welcome shown to Ukrainian refugees is an example of how all refugees should be treated; it should be a source of pride for Irish people. As with Covid-19, we have seen that when communities come together and all of government works in unison we can achieve extraordinary things. I believe we have unlocked the potential for Ireland to become a truly welcoming place for people fleeing war and persecution at home, and I trust that as a country we can deliver this for everyone, together.

Siphiew Moyo is a member of the Irish Refugee Advisory Board