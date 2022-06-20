| 9.6°C Dublin

Life has improved for asylum seekers like me in Ireland – but more can be achieved

Siphiwe Moyo

Siphiwe Moyo from North Circular Road, Dublin who is a Board Member of the UNHCR. Expand

A refugee is someone who has fled conflict or persecution and has crossed an international border to find safety in another country. But there is much more to being a refugee than this definition.

The term itself does not convey how traumatic it is to leave behind everything and everyone you know and love. On top of the trauma experienced in your home country, you have to begin a new life in a completely different environment with diverse cultures to navigate.

