| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lewis Hamilton is right to change his name – why should fathers automatically get priority?

Victoria Richards

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton Expand

Close

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

I’ve often wondered why I changed my surname when I got married. I never wanted to; it wasn’t through a burning desire to be absorbed into my (then) husband’s family – I felt part of them, regardless. I certainly don’t regret my marriage – but I will always regret giving up the name that had carried me since birth.

And so, while I was still married, I changed my name back by deed poll. It felt like I was reclaiming my identity; putting right something that had always felt wrong. I felt like “me” again. What’s more, I’m now doing exactly the same for my kids: applying by deed poll to add my maiden name (the name that tells the world who their mother is) to theirs.

Most Watched

Privacy