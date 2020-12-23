| 4.7°C Dublin

Level 5 return is worth its weight to reduce risk of indoor super-spreader sites

Colette Browne

Restaurants and gastro pubs will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve due to Level 5 restrictions. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Dreams of a respite from Covid over Christmas were cruelly dashed yesterday, with news of a return to Level 5 restrictions, but there are reasons to be hopeful.

Since restaurants reopened, I have dined out twice. Lunch with a friend, on the terrace of one city centre establishment, was relaxed and enjoyable. A separate dinner, inside a packed and cavernous space, was not a comfortable experience, however.

While the staff wore masks and there was sanitiser on the table, the music was booming – loud enough to rattle to your teeth. The result, of course, was that diners at every table were roaring at each other in an effort to be heard over the deafening music.

