Level 5 came at a huge cost, and made no real difference

Dr Ciara Kelly

Our response to Covid needs a more balanced, critical eye. High case numbers did not result in a major spike in hospitals

'The vast majority of us who get it - around 80pc - get no symptoms at all. Of the other 20pc, most get a mild to moderate illness.' (stock photo) Expand

'The vast majority of us who get it - around 80pc - get no symptoms at all. Of the other 20pc, most get a mild to moderate illness.' (stock photo)

Six weeks of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions saw case numbers fall from roughly 1,200 per day down to 300. What didn't really drop were the cases in ICU.

On October 21 when we entered Level 5 lockdown, there were 34 patients in ICU. On December 1, when we exited, there were 31.

There's been an inelastic response in ICU terms to climbing case numbers - and this is very important because, lest we forget, these are the sickest Covid patients and it's only the threat of really serious illness or death that justifies the current restrictions.

