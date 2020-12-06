Level 5 came at a huge cost, and made no real difference

Six weeks of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions saw case numbers fall from roughly 1,200 per day down to 300. What didn't really drop were the cases in ICU.

On October 21 when we entered Level 5 lockdown, there were 34 patients in ICU. On December 1, when we exited, there were 31.

There's been an inelastic response in ICU terms to climbing case numbers - and this is very important because, lest we forget, these are the sickest Covid patients and it's only the threat of really serious illness or death that justifies the current restrictions.

This increasingly loose correlation between case numbers and the numbers critically ill must be factored in going forward.

There are two key issues that explain why numbers in ICU have changed very little.

First, only certain people are actually at significant risk from Covid-19. It's a disease that affects different groups very differently.

The vast majority of us who get it - around 80pc - get no symptoms at all. Of the other 20pc, most get a mild to moderate illness.

Only a very small minority become seriously ill, specifically the very elderly and the medically vulnerable.

Yes, people outside these groups can become very unwell with it, but it's rare. So even when large numbers of cases are identified, it doesn't mean large numbers are very sick.

But secondly, people in those (readily identifiable) vulnerable groups know they're in them and are acting accordingly, to protect themselves irrespective of what level of restrictions we're on.

So the trajectory of infections (the curve) in the general population and in the vulnerable group is different.

Those in that vulnerable group have a flatter curve than the rest of us. This is key.

Shielding the vulnerable has been largely dismissed because it's framed as extraneous protective structures being placed around them, which was seen as impossible. But the truth is the vulnerable have shielded themselves. They avoided social settings. They stayed home. And they self-imposed high levels of restrictions on their own lives. Meaning that when cases fluctuated between 1,200 and 300 daily, the levels in ICU barely budged. ICU cases were in fact probably already as low as they could reasonably be.

In effect, what lockdown actually did was reduce cases among those out and about. Who are mainly young and healthy and unlikely to become very sick.

Cases did fall by 900 per day, but 700 of these weren't even symptomatic. Level 5 basically stopped around 200 (mostly non-vulnerable) people from becoming unwell, per day. And not much else.

I spoke to one GP from Ballyjamesduff, when Cavan had the highest Covid rate in the country. Are you seeing lots of cases, I asked. "Yes, positive cases every day now." Have you many very sick? "No, actually we haven't seen anyone." This truth was mirrored around the country.

And it's hugely important. It must be acknowledged that high cases numbers - the metric Nphet and our news bulletins seem most wedded to - didn't result in a major spike in hospitals.

Indeed, our hospitals are actually under less pressure than normal. The first year the unsolvable trolley numbers aren't dominating the news. So was Level 5 worth it? Probably not - particularly when you look at the stats on mental health, domestic violence or indeed the 2,000 cancers the HSE say we've missed already this year.

Not to mention us playing catch-up with every other aspect of non-Covid-related healthcare.

The medically vulnerable have more cop-on than our experts give them credit for. They're cautious. CSO figures released last week show advanced age is a huge factor in compliance with restrictions. They're already acting to protect themselves with or without Level 5.

And the rest of us may catch Covid but we don't generally become critically ill from it.

Lastly we moved heaven and earth, gave up personal freedoms and borrowed and spent billions on all of this.

But we lose 1,000 lives a year to alcohol; 1,300 to air pollution. And thousands upon thousands to heart disease and cancers caused by lifestyle issues such as smoking and obesity.

If we curbed personal freedoms and threw huge money at those issues too, we'd save far more lives.

But we don't because we understand proportionality when it comes to other things.

Our response to Covid needs a more balanced and critical eye. Nphet say they want increased restrictions if we hit 400 cases a day again (320 of whom won't even have symptoms).

But case numbers are a poor metric. Especially when the numbers in ICU have been largely decoupled from those cases by the prudent actions of the vulnerable. Not to mention us being only weeks from a vaccine roll-out.

Locking down purely to reduce case numbers isn't clever. Level 5 added very little to the benefits of Level 3 - but at vast human cost.

Let's hope we remember this come January.

Dr Ciara Kelly co-presents 'Newstalk Breakfast' Monday to Friday