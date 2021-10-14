Letter from Sunday Independent editor Alan English

From Sunday October 17, the Sunday Independent will have a much stronger presence in Northern Ireland. It has long been the best-selling newspaper on the island –and now we’re launching a Northern Ireland edition which I’m confident will strengthen that position.

For the first four weeks, the new edition will be on sale for a special introductory price of £1. It will also be much more widely available – you’ll find it in an additional 180 outlets.

The Northern Ireland edition will be firmly focused on compelling, original reporting and commentary – with no agenda other than quality journalism.