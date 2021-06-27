Let’s call time on the vested interests pushing for street drinking

No One Shouted Stop! (The Death of an Irish Town) was the title of John Healy’s fearless 1968 book. His cry for action is still relevant. At the time he wanted to stop the widespread poverty and mass emigration that were ruining life in small rural towns.

He wrote with passion about the symptoms of decline despite being blinded to the real cause. We now know these towns were destroyed by well-intentioned but utterly naive and economically illiterate nativist policies.

Are we seeing history repeat itself? Are we about to witness the wounding of our towns by misguided but popular policies that support street drinking?

Are we again being well-intentioned, but utterly naive and illiterate about the most basic principles of urban design, public health and safety, community policing and fundamental equity?

Are these being promoted by progressive activists who have innocently allowed their enthusiasms to be cynically hijacked to allow grand larceny of public space for private gain, that enemy of the living street?

It was Karl Marx who said history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce. In the matter of street drinking, we seem to find our towns in a place that manages to be both a tragedy for communities and businesses and also a public administration and law farce.

Listen to our deluded language in our national conversation. Hear only polite mentions of ‘outdoor hospitality’ and ‘outdoor dining’ but never ‘street drinking’. Many local authorities already have specific by-laws that expressly forbid the consumption of alcohol in a public place, as a result of bitter previous experiences.

Gardaí are now advising that hospitality businesses might not even be licensed to serve alcohol on public streets. The Government responded, saying it will urgently introduce corrective primary legislation.

What will then be the status of the rulings of the licensing courts; the many existing by-laws — not to mention the planning permissions and food hygiene regulations that define where and how this can take place and where and how it cannot? Are these all to be swept away? Are we reshaping our streets and settlements for the opportunists and the greedy who always appear during times of crisis to feed on a civil society wounded by Covid? We hear much about rights but little about responsibilities.

Is there any understanding of the effects of street drinking on the aspirations for the public realm that lie at the heart of town and village renewal plans all over Ireland?

Is anyone listening to the objections of these towns’ existing businesses, residents and the less-abled? These groups are presenting overwhelming evidence of loss of residential amenity, access and significant business income. Non-hospitality traders are reporting plummeting footfall arising from customers avoiding escalating levels of anti-social behaviour in town centres. Will the Government pour petrol on this blaze?

Is there awareness about the likely effects on the hard-won efforts of the HSE’s legislative framework that is trying to address the reality that Ireland is a country with a drink problem? We already have one of the highest rates of binge drinking in the world. Will street drinking make this better or worse? Gardaí last week reported children as young as 12 are now drinking in Cork city streets. What signal are we sending children by transforming the most visible of our central public areas into spaces for street drinking?

By introducing primary legislation to facilitate street drinking is the Government capitulating to lobbying by vested interest groups? In so doing will we allow the undermining of the rule of law as well as the authority of the gardaí while also harming businesses, communities and public safety? Will any of this be compatible with a raft of other policies for town planning, public health and public participation in decision-making?

We are witnessing intoxication of public debate on this on social media where street drinking is explained and excused as part of the legitimate improvement aims for health — walking, cycling and tourism. The forces of reasonable wrongness are being recruited in support of this drive for street drinking.

A very serious and unjust set of realities are emerging, especially for existing businesses even within the hospitality sector.

Look at the egregious charter for lawlessness that is emerging due to publicly encouraged non-compliance with normal procedures.

Licensing normally requires the prior submission to the courts of highly specific documentation that includes public notices, certificates of compliance with planning permission, fire safety and building control as well as certifications for disability access, food hygiene, the use of CCTV and private security and public liability insurance.

How can the sidestepping of these not be an affront to ethics and procedures of public administration and procurement, not to mention adherence to the normal compliance requirements for any licensed premises?

Last week. the High Court heard an application by the Restaurant Association of Ireland to challenge the irrationality of regulations allowing hotels to have indoor dining while other restaurants are limited to outdoors. It claims these regulations have greatly disadvantaged thousands of its members who are incurring major economic loss as a result. Can a challenge be far behind for damages incurred by non-hospitality traders?

Is the Government embarking on reckless endangerment of places, businesses and even lives? Have we allowed our hope for a return to normality to be hijacked by vested interests? What message do we send the world when we define street drinking as the measure of success? Are we clear about who gains and who loses?

We must demand answers to these awkward ‘spoilsport’ questions so when the Government legislates it will be making an informed decision instead of merely dancing to the tune of the hospitality sector alone.

We need legislation for street drinking to be fair, safe and legal.