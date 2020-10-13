Let's not even mention it - just for a day

Could we, just for one day, not mention it? The 'it' being the only thing we get to talk about, are allowed think about and, collectively, fear the most these days.

It's the thing that came into our lives uninvited last March and is now squatting in the living room, sitting in the comfy chair and eating us out of house, home and hope. It doesn't allow us go out much or go far. Not even to work, college, football, pub or mass. It even stopped us from going on our sanity-break to the sun during that long, wet summer.

There is not much we can do about this unwanted guest, except plot quietly to find a way of killing it off like a good thriller writer might. The sooner the better. In the meantime, we each need to take a little breather. Not give it the time of day for 24 hours at least.

That is not to ignore it. We still mask up like bandits, scrub our hands until they peel and keep an unnatural distance from each other.

Those involved in the daily war against it must, of course, carry on as before. For which we should be eternally grateful.

But those of us clinging to our sanity, good humour and sense of reality by a thread need to debrief. To inhale. Exhale.

Not to talk about it over dinner. Avoid it in that casual chat over the garden fence. Not WhatsApp, Zoom and tweet about it like it was going out of fashion, which it most certainly is not.

We can't do it alone though. Our newspapers and broadcasters should get into the spirit of it too.

A break from solemn-faced George Lee and Fergal Bowers terrifying us with their dire predictions and looking more like undertakers with every passing evening. A sabbatical from the endless 'ologists' who know so much about their science but seem so often tone-deaf to everything else.

A rest from political correspondents whipping up trouble for a government that is so inept it needs no help in that department at all.

We seem to be at a point where we have talked and panicked ourselves into a state of bewilderment and paralysis. We are rabbits caught in the headlights not because we are constantly being surprised but instead are over-burdened with a blinding level of detail often delivered without any real context.

Worse, nobody is giving us any hope. Not a sliver. Tunnels without a light at the end are the very worst.

We can't do much except maybe make a little pledge to ourselves that we won't think, talk, scribble, or fret about this awful curse for one single, solitary day.

A little republic of positivity in a raging sea of despair.

Waiting for a goal is just like waiting for Godot

I've sat through over 200 minutes of football in the past week praying for Ireland to score a goal. First in Slovakia last Thursday and again in the Aviva on Sunday.

Not so much for myself because, I long ago accepted that following the Boys in Green is not as much a hobby as a penance. No, I wanted them to score for Stephen Kenny's sake. The new manager is obviously a decent man and, given half a chance, will turn out to be an excellent international manager too.

Alas, that precious goal never came. Only Godot could appreciate how such a wait can wear down the soul.

At the final whistle on Sunday, Kenny looked a bit forlorn. He knows the snipers already have him in their sights. But he deserves our support and patience. Good times are coming. Believe.