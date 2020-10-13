| 7°C Dublin

Let's not even mention it - just for a day

Frank Coughlan

Notebook

'We still mask up like bandits, scrub our hands until they peel and keep an unnatural distance from each other.' (stock photo)

Could we, just for one day, not mention it? The 'it' being the only thing we get to talk about, are allowed think about and, collectively, fear the most these days.

It's the thing that came into our lives uninvited last March and is now squatting in the living room, sitting in the comfy chair and eating us out of house, home and hope. It doesn't allow us go out much or go far. Not even to work, college, football, pub or mass. It even stopped us from going on our sanity-break to the sun during that long, wet summer.

There is not much we can do about this unwanted guest, except plot quietly to find a way of killing it off like a good thriller writer might. The sooner the better. In the meantime, we each need to take a little breather. Not give it the time of day for 24 hours at least.