Let’s keep this year in perspective – forget the bad and start celebrating the good

Kathy Donaghy

Denied: Our hopes of even the simple act of having coffee with good friends have been thwarted this year

Denied: Our hopes of even the simple act of having coffee with good friends have been thwarted this year

Denied: Our hopes of even the simple act of having coffee with good friends have been thwarted this year

Denied: Our hopes of even the simple act of having coffee with good friends have been thwarted this year

I’m calling it my pandemic pivot – the moment when I realised that my ‘big’ plans have come to nothing this year but there are still things I can do in a day that count.

My 2020 wasn’t meant to look like this. Whose was, in fact? When I look back to New Year’s Day and think of the year stretching ahead, I remember those best laid plans and think how naive I was.

They weren’t anything spectacular – a few travel plans, get-togethers with old friends I hadn’t seen in ages, spend less time on the phone and read more books, sprinkled with a few fitness goals and milestones I wanted to mark.

