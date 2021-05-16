Let’s call a spade a spade, this is not the first turning of a sod for ‘ambitious new school project’

Is this a classic case of the cheeky sod?

Education Minister Norma Foley has turned the first sod on an “ambitious new school project for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí”.

But in fact it was the second first sod, because a Fine Gael minister had turned the first first sod two years earlier.

In fairness to the current minister, she avoided saying whether her’s was the first sod for the project, rather than an ‘auld sod’.

She said it was a socially distanced “turning of the sod”, without grassing on what number sod it was.

Yet she might also be accused of not calling a spade a spade on the shovel-ready project.

It was in May 2019 that Fine Gael Minister Joe McHugh was “warmly welcomed” by officials and far more people in high-viz jackets for the turning of the first sod.

He posed, smiling with a shovel as cameras clicked and JCBs were artfully arranged like courting swans in the background. Mr McHugh and various luminaries then expressed themselves delighted with the coming investment under the 2040 National Development Plan.

Former Sinn Féin Mayor of Kerry Toiréasa Ferris asked on Facebook on Friday as the latest pictures were produced: “How many sods need to be turned? It's nearly three years (sic) since then Minister McHugh turned the sod for the same development.”

The new building at Clonmore in Tralee will have a massive 75,000sq ft capacity to accommodate the needs of 600 students at the expanding Gaelcholáiste. It has been promised since 2016.

Funding of €16m has been earmarked under Project Ireland 2040. The ‘Campas Nua’ is to occupy a 6.5-acre site provided by Kerry County Council.

Ms Foley said: “I welcome the opportunity to attend this socially distanced turning of the sod on this ambitious new school project for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí.

“The new building represents a significant investment and will include 22 general classrooms, four science labs, a library and specialist rooms for art, technical graphics, materials technology wood, music, home economics and ICT.”

A spokesperson for Ms Foley told Independent.ie today: “In April 2019, Minister McHugh was invited to attend an event in Kerry to mark the transfer of a site from Kerry County Council to Kerry ETB.

“Work had also started clearing out the site in preparation for the appointment of an official contractor.

“This week Minister Foley accepted an invitation from Kerry ETB to officially turn the sod and mark the laying of foundations and the building of the school.”