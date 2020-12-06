Let's all raise a glass to normality

And just like that, it all came back. The return of retail on Tuesday was bliss: I did a jig down a thrown-open Grafton Street, shouting voice notes into my phone like an excited eejit. "Oh, Dublin can be heaven, with coffee at 11…"

This wonderland of shoe shops and boutiques and other non-essential goods I might not have fully appreciated before, I will never take for granted again, I vowed.

But it was the reopening of our social lives on Friday that really put the magic in the air. It was like someone waved a wand and the world came back to life.

After six of the longest weeks in history, edging many of us towards catatonia, it felt like a national holiday. It was like someone had cut the red ribbon on Christmas.

While the lifting of the first lockdown restrictions was gradual - or perhaps people entered back into life more hesitantly - this time around there was an immediate shift in gear. We were ready for take-off, eager for freedom.

I didn't notice it until lunchtime on Friday, when an odd thing happened as I pulled on to the South Circular Road. Some delay had caused a hold-up in the line of cars. Why wasn't the bus in front moving? It took me a few minutes to figure out it was traffic.

I had not seen traffic since last March, when it stopped suddenly one weekday morning like a scene from a Stephen King novel. At least, not traffic that wasn't designed by some Garda checkpoint as a deterrent due to 5k limits.

On Friday, it was the everyday, bumper-to-bumper normality of our old lives that I didn't think I'd welcome back.

Further on, at Ranelagh Bridge, a stream of cars on the canal stretched as far as the eye could see. Wait until Nphet see the seismic data from December 4.

In town, it was like everyone had taken the afternoon off. Walking down Camden Street, it was all windows, lights, people, life, warmth. The Bleeding Horse, The Crafty Fox, The Camden Kitchen: open, open, open. Did all the Christmas trees go up yesterday, or was I just noticing them for the first time?

The simple joy in seeing people indoors: the humanity of it. No more of those miserable-looking, bockety outdoor dining cubicles for two that reduced eating out to a function. The city was thrumming with joie de vivre, everyone was happy again. Many were having a drink as well, even though it was only 3pm.

I stopped off in The Camden Court Hotel - the most spacious and airy spot in that part of the city - to find every socially distanced table full.

It felt like Christmas Eve. Where have all these people been? What are their stories? I remembered the guilty pleasure of eavesdropping and people-watching. I saw the love and delight on one set of parents' faces as they spotted their adult twin girls coming into the lobby and toward them. I watched friends meeting again, happy with two-metre separated seating.

How did we live without this life around us? Human beings thrive in tribes - we are biologically wired to fear isolation.

No wonder it's all felt so weird since October. The second lockdown was worse than the first, which at least had the benefit of novelty.

We were so over this one - which, it bears repeating, made us international outliers as no other country locked down so fast, for so long.

This bounce-back is expected to result in a €50m hospitality spend over the weekend, predicted to be the busiest one of the year. We rebounded in summer, too, when society and economy reopened, with CSO figures released last week showing the Irish economy grew by a near-record 11.1pc in the third quarter of 2020.

Astonishingly, it puts Ireland on course to be the fastest growing economy in the world this year.

It's a highly risky policy to lock a nation down for six-weeks and then release them right into the busiest period of the year. Due to our draconian approach, we're starting from the best incidence rate in Europe, although Dr Tony warns our progress is "fragile".

It appears Taoiseach Micheál Martin has decided to trust us, saying: "Personal responsibility and collective responsibility will be central to all of this."

I'm hopeful that we might be able to make it work, judging by the scenes in Dublin city over the weekend. Masks were everywhere, restrictions stricter, but life was being lived. Later that night, on Dame Street and South William Street, the vivacity did not veer into irresponsibility.

We've taken the pain to reap the rewards of pleasure. The ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus believed everything that matters can be reduced to these two opposing feelings.

Caveat: he also explicitly warned against over-indulgence, which leads to pain. If we can somehow master the art of temperance, we're set.