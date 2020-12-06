| -0.3°C Dublin

Let's all raise a glass to normality

Larissa Nolan

Reopening of shops and pubs lifts the pall of gloom from a nation now rejoicing in everyday pleasures, writes Larissa Nolan

Mili Mucaji and Doran McGarrigle enjoying Friday night out in Dublin city. Picture: David Conachy Expand

And just like that, it all came back. The return of retail on Tuesday was bliss: I did a jig down a thrown-open Grafton Street, shouting voice notes into my phone like an excited eejit. "Oh, Dublin can be heaven, with coffee at 11…"

This wonderland of shoe shops and boutiques and other non-essential goods I might not have fully appreciated before, I will never take for granted again, I vowed.

But it was the reopening of our social lives on Friday that really put the magic in the air. It was like someone waved a wand and the world came back to life.

