Lethal risk from children’s shoes runs deep in the FG race memory

Paschal Donohoe is 100pc correct. He was not in politics the last time Fine Gael in government got into a whole heap of trouble over children’s shoes.

In fact, the Finance Minister was aged seven in January 1982, when children’s shoes actually ousted a government led by Fine Gael.

But neither his tender years, nor the long time lag, diminish the searing race memory within Fine Gael, and among politicians generally, of the lethal risk from kids’ shoes.

Last time this issue arose – on that occasion via the levying of VAT on children’s footwear – there was no listening to appeals to “think of the children”. This time it took just hours for an exception, and a major U-turn.

In 1982, the entire Budget for that year was defeated, in turn driving the minority Fine Gael-Labour coalition out of office after just seven months. But let’s allow one dispassionate behind-the-scenes observer take up the story. The late Maurice O’Connell, who would go on to head the Central Bank, was a senior Department of Finance official advising the ill-starred minister, John Bruton, also a future Taoiseach. In a posthumous memoir No Complaints, published only last year, O’Connell recalled a country on the verge of bankruptcy and a finance minister brave enough to take the draconian action required.

The spotlight fell on a plan to go from zero VAT on clothing and footwear to applying the standard rate of 18pc. “The Department of Finance recommended in trenchant terms, under my signature, that an exclusion for children would probably be unworkable and wide open to abuse. How for instance could the Revenue Commissioners distinguish between large-size children’s shoes, and small-size women’s shoes?” he asked rhetorically.

In a trice, Dr Garret FitzGerald’s minority coalition came tumbling down. Independent Limerick socialist TD Jim Kemmy delivered the crucial ‘No’ vote. Fine Gael lost the subsequent election and gifted a piece of recurring propaganda to rivals, to be filed along with that epic “shilling off the pension”.

The white-hot anger of Donohoe reacting to questions from presenter Gavin Jennings on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland yesterday told its own story. The minister insisted he was sensitive to children’s need to get proper fittings for footwear – but in arguments which echoed those in 1982, he just could not see a lockdown exception allowing opening of shoe shops just for kids.

O’Connell’s final word on the issue in his memoir also has great resonance. “We learned soon afterwards that where there is a will there is a way,” the late mandarin wrote.

By lunchtime yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was on the same wavelength as O’Connell’s final sentiment. In the polar opposite to the Finance Minister’s message at breakfast time, Mr Martin told the Dáil: “We are finalising specific guidance that would facilitate shoe shops to provide for children.”

This time there was no reference to women with small feet – nor children with precociously large feet. But the Taoiseach stressed that the opening of shoe shops, by prior appointment online or by phone, would be strictly limited to securing proper fitting for children’s footwear.