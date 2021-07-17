Lethal flooding in Europe is putting climate change front and centre again

Georges Simenon’s mother thought it would be “unlucky” to register his real date of birth as after midnight on February 13. The midwife colluded in stretching the registration details, which were recorded as 11.30pm on February 12.

There was not much luck around the Belgian writer’s home area in the city of Liege over recent days. But the man who gave the world Inspector Maigret, one of the world’s best-loved sleuths, would have appreciated the irony of one media report late on Thursday from the vastly inundated banks of the River Meuse, where Simenon grew to manhood in the first two decades of the 20th century.

“The police are circulating and advising residents of the area to evacuate their buildings as quickly as possible. Or to take refuge on the first floor of their homes, taking with them food supplies, their telephone and water,” Belgian news service LN24 reported.

Yes, the lines from Colerdige’s epic ballad The Rime of the Ancient Mariner come immediately to mind: “Water, water, every where/Nor any drop to drink.” Ironically, “don’t touch the tap” was soon the key flood warning.

Anyone who has had the awful luck to be flooded knows flood waters do not travel alone. With them comes a series of horrors, including mud, debris and sewage, and, although you’re up to your oxters in water, you’ll have to await bottled supplies to slake your thirst.

Liege, with a population of around 200,000 and comparable to that of Cork, is the fourth-most populous city in Belgium. It is just 40km from Germany, where the floods have caused even greater havoc and had killed at least 100 people and counting by yesterday afternoon. The Meuse, or Maas in Dutch, dominates the city of Liege and is one of north-western Europe’s major waterways with streams and tributaries flowing down from much of southern Belgium, including the hilly Ardennes region. These rivers, in particular the Ourthe and the Vesdre, have seen their flow increase enormously with the torrential rains of late, which in some areas got the equivalent of two months’ rain in a few days.

Other towns bordering these rivers in the regions of Liege and Verviers have been under water since Wednesday, notably Theux, Pepinster and the resort town of Spa. By lunchtime yesterday, the Belgian authorities had put their death toll at 23, with many more unaccounted for. For a time late on Thursday, the reports from the Netherlands and adjoining Luxembourg, coupled with the much worse scenarios in Germany and Belgium, resembled something you would more readily hear on the BBC World News from India or Bangladesh. We do not expect this in the heartland of Europe.

The outbreak of this freakish weather in four founder member EU states will surely sharpen the growing debate around climate change.

It is far from being a new topic of debate; by one report yesterday, that most unlikely advocate for climate action, Margaret Thatcher, made a speech about it to the UN in 1988. At EU level, we have impressively ambitious carbon emission reduction targets of 55pc by 2030, moving to carbon-free EU by 2050. But implementing those targets – via huge changes in transport and heavy industry practices – has yet to be agreed and it could take some time yet to achieve consensus.

Time, however, is something we do not have in abundance. A key aspect will be deploying the EU’s €72bn social climate fund to help embattled sectors and countries and put a deal of fairness into delivering change.

Ireland is matching the EU’s ambitious targets. Eamon Ryan’s climate change draft law cites a 51pc cut in emissions by 2030, compared with 2018 levels. But a stipulation that all land use be made carbon neutral by 2035 will be exceptionally challenging for Ireland due to our agriculture structures. Happily, that uber-climate change denier Donald Trump has left the political stage and his successor, President Joe Biden, is engaged.

Increasingly, even the Chinese, Indians, Australians and other reluctant believers are beginning to at least acknowledge the problem.

For us as ordinary citizens, the practical cost questions, such as the price and availability of electric cars, are absolutely legion. But that is where we must start.