Let Covid herald the last post for the Leaving Cert

Eilis O'Hanlon

Working-class children have always been at a disadvantage. The current pause in education offers a chance to reform the system

REFORM NEEDED: Will Education Minister Norma Foley break free from narrow thinking on education?

REFORM NEEDED: Will Education Minister Norma Foley break free from narrow thinking on education?

A list published in one Irish newspaper in January last year sought to predict the issues which would dominate education in 2020.

It was topped by the threat of industrial strife and a new Junior Cert curriculum. It all looks rather quaint now, considering what was hurtling down the tracks.

Now it looks very much as if the Leaving Cert will not go ahead for a second year running thanks to Covid-19. The Department of Education hasn't made a final decision yet, but then it only took action late in the day last year too.

