Let Covid herald the last post for the Leaving Cert

A list published in one Irish newspaper in January last year sought to predict the issues which would dominate education in 2020.

It was topped by the threat of industrial strife and a new Junior Cert curriculum. It all looks rather quaint now, considering what was hurtling down the tracks.

Now it looks very much as if the Leaving Cert will not go ahead for a second year running thanks to Covid-19. The Department of Education hasn't made a final decision yet, but then it only took action late in the day last year too.

It seems absurd to go on believing that, when this crisis is all over, things can just crank back into gear again and carry on as normal. That's why there's now talk in the UK of allowing students to sit this academic year again, so they don't "fall behind" and can "catch up".

"Fall behind" what, though? "Catch up" with what? It seems that every solution to the problems facing schools treats education as a race - the need to amass points to nab the best college places is literally called the Points Race - and mightn't that be the very problem?

Covid may offer a once-in-a-generation chance to break free of that narrow thinking, and finally push for the radical reform which campaigners have talked about for decades but which ministers never had the courage to implement.

Some of the changes which have been touted, not least the need to assess pupils over a longer period rather than betting their entire futures on how well they perform on one single day, should hardly be beyond the capability of planners.

To read the history of Irish educational reform is still to be continually frustrated by how a succession of well-meaning ministers have become bogged down in the minutiae of management whilst deeper malaises went untouched. That includes the reliance on rote learning, in which pupils are passive sponges whose role is to absorb whatever their teachers pour on to them, and then squeeze it out again without thought in the exam room. There's no room for creativity; huge parts of young people's developing brains go unused.

Even those who most staunchly defend the Leaving Cert would have to admit that it rewards those who learn best how to play the game when it's the game itself that needs to change. All it does is nail down existing inequality.

A child's social class at the time they go to school remains the main determinant in how well they do later in life. A fortunate few working-class children may manage to hack their way through the jungle, but nothing can stop the parents of their better-off peers effectively buying a head start for their darlings. That's most obvious in the case of grinds. Those already in fee-paying schools are the most likely to receive extra tuition, giving them a double advantage, and the subjects in which they're most likely to get grinds are the core subjects which everyone needs to get to college - Maths first, closely followed by English and Irish.

Then there's the cultural deprivation which comes simply from not having books in the house, or not being taken to the theatre, concerts, museums. Not for nothing are these extracurricular activities often called "student enrichment".

This inbuilt advantage even makes itself felt in the traditional two-year run-up to the Leaving Cert. After the middle class have dossed their way through Transition Year, a frantic scramble begins to get through the curriculum in time for the Leaving Cert.

For many students, who don't have a home life that's conducive to study, and who might not even have a desk at home at which to work, or adequate central heating, and who therefore need to cram all their learning into the hours at school, two years with long holidays is not enough, and poorer health outcomes mean the less well off already miss more days.

It's been evident for years that working-class children are behind before the race even starts, and never catch up, but it was left to slide as day-to-day problems dominated the in-trays of stressed ministers. Covid has brought the inequality to the fore, not only in education, but also in housing, and between those who can work comfortably from their nice homes and those who've been pitched into unemployment or forced to put themselves at risk to keep working.

When schools finally get back to whatever counts as normal, those inequalities will only be more pronounced, so why not grapple with them now in the strange in-between state in which we find ourselves?

One reason nothing gets done is that the system works to the benefit of the middle class, so there's no incentive on them to change it. If their children were being disadvantaged, they'd soon be demanding action. That was obvious when calculated grades came out last year. For the first time ever, those in State schools got a very slight edge on their privately educated counterparts, and the squeals of protest echoed across the leafier suburbs, despite the fact, as one headteacher pointed out some years ago: "For many children, qualifications are all they have in their hands at a job interview or college application and beyond. They have no networks, no contacts, no professional people in their family to help them on in life."

That disparity in opportunity continues into third level. Universities favour middle-class students, because they're more likely to have parents who can support them when they fall into financial or other difficulties, and are therefore less likely to drop out.

Working-class people face further disadvantage when they enter the jobs market. The number of young people who have the luxury of living at home in Dublin and working as unpaid interns, gaining valuable experience and contacts, is one glaringly unfair example.

This is why many who study the history of educational reform are forced to conclude, as one author put it back in 1837, that "possessors of wealth consider education as their own prerogative, or a boon to be sparingly conferred upon the multitude instead of a universal instrument for advancing the dignity of man". Many of them still do.

Even if there was sweeping reform - and there's no guarantee jobbing politicians wouldn't make a hames of any attempt to tackle ingrained privilege, or crumble at the first sign of resistance - middle-class parents will probably always find a way to make the system work to their advantage.

But that's no reason not to try. It's a tragedy that an appreciation of the part played by social and economic class is only now coming to the fore again, just as the Left, in Ireland as elsewhere, seems to have abandoned working-class concerns, and plunged head-first instead into the self-indulgent, middle-class swamp of identity politics around race and gender and sexuality. If you can't be brave in the middle of a pandemic, when the world has ground to a halt anyway, when can you be?