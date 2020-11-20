Lessons from the power of silence can be our greatest teacher in lockdown

SILENCE is a powerful thing. It can haunt us, hold us and at times embrace us.

Recently I discovered the book, Silence in the Age of Noise, by the Norwegian writer and explorer Erling Kagge and it has got me thinking about that most interesting of facets of life.

Silence is not something that we can find in the modern world so easily. We are constantly distracted, facing the cacophony of noise that makes up the modern world. In every way, silence is competing with noise and in that noise, there is a distraction. The distraction of our phone, the distraction of other people, the distraction of the everyday… it all calls out for our attention and in that the moment of silence is lost. Indeed even our bedrooms, which were always the traditional sanctuary, silence has been invaded by radios, podcasts and sleep apps on our phones.

The last year, however, has been an exercise in learning the ways of silence again. This has not been a choice, rather it has been something that has been forced upon us. But in the silence – in the powerful silence that only serious situations can bring – we have perhaps found a newer way to live and cope.

As Kagge says, the world’s secrets are hidden inside silence. How so, one might ask? Silence is more than just the thing that happens in times of sadness or after a fight has occurred with a loved one. Silence is a tool, indeed a weapon. Silence is a vehicle that can be used to understand the world.

When the Trappist monk Thomas Merton entered the Abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani in Kentucky in 1941 he entered a world of silence where silence was the mother tongue of the institution. In that near-silent world, Merton came to examine himself and, like the Celtic monks entering their cells all those years ago in this land, the silence and their cell was a teacher. In silence, answers came to them.

For Merton, it would result in his saving the abbey from financial peril with the production of his book The Seven Storey Mountain. That book was to become an international bestseller and is credited with attracting more young men to join the order and in time the abbey’s ranks swelled. In writing of his inner peace which came through silence and contemplation, he had turned silence into a tool to change the world but also a tool to allow him to understand himself.

Kagge himself was to undergo his own voyage into the world of silence in a journey that showed both the silence within us and the silence around us. Kagge went to Antarctica and for 50 days made his way across that continent in radio silence speaking to no one and not uttering a word himself. Foolhardy or mad, he actually scuppered the radio he had been provided with by leaving its batteries in the plane before he set off on his trek to the south pole. In an unchanging land of white snow and ice, he says that he began to grow quieter and quieter and a strange thing happened: the more he silenced himself the more he heard.

I’m no Trappist monk or famous explorer but on the farm in the quiet of the fields, I have had my experiences with silence. I experienced it best when out fencing by myself last summer. In the bottomlands where the bog meets the fields, I was repairing a fence line that had become worn and frayed. I was on foot with my tools in my hands and had left the tractor in the neighbouring field, it being too wet to drive in this area.

In that section of land, I worked and the silence enveloped me. A rattle from a sledgehammer upon a fencing post rang out into the wild lands and I remarked to myself then that a man might only come to this stretch of land once or twice a year and that the land, as well as the silence, was unchanging. I stayed in this teaching silence, this meditative way for some time until in the distance I heard the noise of a local quarry blast and the ground shook, waking me from the reverie. I was, I think now, filling the silence with myself and in doing that had come to appreciate the space around me.

In the year of the great sickness of Covid, in particular, in this our second lockdown silence has flooded into our lives again. For many, this enforced silence has placed mental pressures on people, for we have not chosen this time of quiet – it has been put upon us. For many, there is nowhere to hide in silence and old dark thoughts and ruminations surface. Things that we thought we had put to bed. But this silence need not be a whipping tool, it can be a place where we come to know ourselves.

We can take hold of the silence and, using it as a tool grow, appreciate it because in doing that we can come to appreciate ourselves. Walking out in nature, farming the land, being at one in an urban park, we can come to listen to a world that is full of beautiful silences, the noise from bird song to the buzzing of insects and discover that silence is actually a wonderful thing.

Our lives will be busy again, our world will speed up again and the vacuum of silence won’t exist any more and we shall have to fight to gain the time to be in the quiet. Enjoy it while we have it and, like those old Celtic monks, come to know a little more of our journey on this earth.