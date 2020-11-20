| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lessons from the power of silence can be our greatest teacher in lockdown

John Connell

Farming the land, exploring the countryside, we can discover the time and space to reflect on life Expand

Close

Farming the land, exploring the countryside, we can discover the time and space to reflect on life

Farming the land, exploring the countryside, we can discover the time and space to reflect on life

Farming the land, exploring the countryside, we can discover the time and space to reflect on life

SILENCE is a powerful thing. It can haunt us, hold us and at times embrace us.

Recently I discovered the book, Silence in the Age of Noise, by the Norwegian writer and explorer Erling Kagge and it has got me thinking about that most interesting of facets of life.

Silence is not something that we can find in the modern world so easily. We are constantly distracted, facing the cacophony of noise that makes up the modern world. In every way, silence is competing with noise and in that noise, there is a distraction. The distraction of our phone, the distraction of other people, the distraction of the everyday it all calls out for our attention and in that the moment of silence is lost. Indeed even our bedrooms, which were always the traditional sanctuary, silence has been invaded by radios, podcasts and sleep apps on our phones.

Privacy