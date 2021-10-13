| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Less of the drama, lads, and share more of the dough

Sinead Ryan

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe with details of Budget 2022 at Government Buildings. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Close

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe with details of Budget 2022 at Government Buildings. Photo: Julien Behal

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe with details of Budget 2022 at Government Buildings. Photo: Julien Behal

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe with details of Budget 2022 at Government Buildings. Photo: Julien Behal

The theatre of Budget Day is no more than that. In the UK, the Chancellor of the Exchequer typically stands alongside his smiling wife while he holds up a battered red box on the steps of 11 Downing Street.

In Ireland these days, the box is a folder with a USB on the side, and Mrs Donohoe wisely remains at home, but the drama from the unlikely financial double act of Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath remains largely in place – and wholly unnecessary.

Imagine if you ran your household finances as the Government does. Gather the kids around the table on a cold October day and get them to work out exactly what they’re going to cost you for the next year: school, clothes, dentist bills, birthdays, trips to McDonald’s, haircuts, and don’t forget the family dog, his vet bills and treats. And what about granny’s birthday, and maybe a caravan in Kilkee next summer? And wouldn’t it be nice to paint the kitchen or change the car if there’s a few euro left?

Most Watched

Privacy