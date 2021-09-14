Leo’s attitude to restrictions could cost him dearly

Leo Varadkar has been Fine Gael leader for more than four years. He has had some notable success since his generation-defining election as party leader and subsequent appointment as Taoiseach.

The Local and European Elections of 2019 were undoubtedly a success. He will also point to the Referendum on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution. The decade-long project to restore the country’s economy to an acceptable international standard was also achieved.

However, the 2020 General Election was an unmitigated disaster for Varadkar and his senior team of Paschal Donohoe and Simon Coveney. They got it all wrong.

They obsessed about Brexit when it meant little or nothing to the electorate at that point. They tried to ostracise Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald from debates but only pushed her into the arms of disgruntled voters. The party’s position on pensions and property was all over the place. They didn’t read the room.

The pandemic provided the perfect sticking plaster over the clear problems in the party’s messaging and policy proposals. Varadkar and other ministers cashed in on the Covid glow. What better way to look statesmanlike than tackling a once-in-a-lifetime health emergency. Credit where credit is due, the governing parties did a very good job during an extraordinary time of upheaval.

But it also makes it all the more unusual that the Tánaiste has taken such a laissez faire approach to Covid-19 restrictions as we exit the pandemic. They are, after all, restrictions he agreed to impose on the country. He is aware of the sacrifices people made over the last 18 months. The lives lost, the jobs lost and the businesses destroyed.

But now his nonchalant attitude to garden parties in luxury hotels and music festivals in foreign countries may be impacting on his electoral successes. Fine Gael’s opinion poll rating hasn’t dropped significantly, but a nine-point drop in his own personal rating surely is a concern.

Yesterday, Varadkar once again tried to shift blame for the Katherine Zappone controversy. This time on to Department of Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser.

He also dismissed questions about new documents which showed Fáilte Ireland was trying to establish if hotels could hold large outdoor parties for the two months leading up to Ms Zappone’s now-infamous event in the Merrion Hotel.

Varadkar insisted anyone he spoke to in the hospitality industry said it wouldn’t have made a blind bit of difference if the they could hold parties because most of their hotels and restaurants were booked out anyway. So why was Fáilte Ireland even bothered finding out if they were allowed?

Throughout the pandemic, it was never about regulations versus guidelines. It was always about the public adhering to the spirit of the rules, which by and large the majority of people did. The Government should thank their lucky stars they have such an obedient population who love to follow rules.

And given the potential electoral benefits available from the pandemic for Fine Gael, it would seem strange to throw it all away for the sake of a few nights out on the town.