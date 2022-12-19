| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leo Varadkar’s reshuffle does nothing to inject new energy into this Government

John Downing

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Justice Minister Helen McEntee could find themselves hitting the campaign trail in a general election as soon as October 2024, according to some observers Expand

Close

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Justice Minister Helen McEntee could find themselves hitting the campaign trail in a general election as soon as October 2024, according to some observers

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Justice Minister Helen McEntee could find themselves hitting the campaign trail in a general election as soon as October 2024, according to some observers

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Justice Minister Helen McEntee could find themselves hitting the campaign trail in a general election as soon as October 2024, according to some observers

Just look at it this way. We know the next general election could be as late as March 2025. But many in Leinster House are working to the assumption that it will most likely happen in October 2024.

That is only a matter of talk about detail and based on politicians’ detestation of winter elections.

Most Watched

Privacy