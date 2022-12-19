Leo Varadkar’s reshuffle does nothing to inject new energy into this Government

Just look at it this way. We know the next general election could be as late as March 2025. But many in Leinster House are working to the assumption that it will most likely happen in October 2024.

That is only a matter of talk about detail and based on politicians’ detestation of winter elections.

The real point to ponder here is that one way or another, come next election, newly re-installed Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will have been in office for, give or take, 14 years. For new Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, you can count the same as they both first signed in back March 2011 and continued ever since.

Come that day Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will have been in Cabinet for about 10 years. Higher Education and interim Justice Minister Simon Harris will have been on the scene for nine years and Helen McEntee, currently on maternity leave from the Justice Department, will have been there five years.

Argue all you want about experience and ability. The point is that politics does have a showbiz angle and the citizens can get sick of the sight of people sometimes.

Let’s put some fairness into the equation by saying I would not condemn any of the above and urge their departure. Indeed, down the years, we have had far worse governments than the current one. It held the line on Brexit and no hard border, coped well with Covid, and is making a reasonable fist of managing the fallout from the Ukrainian war and resultant cost-of-living crisis.

It started badly from late June 2020 with some sloppiness and unforced political errors.

But it has gradually settled and given an image of competence in a time of rolling crises. It is not a mean achievement.

Against that, it has made it extra easy for the Opposition to be right about everything that is wrong. Sinn Féin’s greatest friend right now is the housing shambles which it shamelessly weaponises. The same can be said of People Before Profit and even the Rural Independents who can whinge about “a Dublin-centric administration”.

The big perennial challenges remain housing, health, and tackling climate change, though how real voter concerns are on the last one remains to be seen.

By its own lights, if this government does not somehow show real housing progress in the remaining time it will be very hard to see it get re-elected.

The problem is that time is moving on.

Young people at secondary school when the housing crisis struck, in around about 2010, are now nearly 30. Too many have no hope of renting a half-decent home at a tenable price – fewer again can even dream of buying a property.

Fianna Fáil personnel are not around long enough to look as stale as Fine Gael. But their challenges are even more urgent and the next election will simply be an existential challenge.

The coming months will tell us a lot about the Soldiers of Destiny, the once and recent “natural party of government”. While the once-big two rival beasts of Irish politics are now reduced to being medium-sized organisations, Fianna Fáil stalwarts fear they will be “squeezed” in a battle which it suits both Sinn Féin and Fine Gael to characterise as a two-way battle between them.

The party faces a dilemma about the party leader, Micheál Martin, who did a very good job as Taoiseach and is appreciated by “middle Ireland” for that reality. He is unashamed in saying he has “put country before party” – but he led a revived Fianna Fáil into the last election without a clear message to potential voters.

There will be more talk of a Fianna Fáil merger with Fine Gael. Without some clearer identity for Fianna Fáil, such talk is inevitable.

Meanwhile, we can expect the volume in our political discourse to go up and up.

We are 20 months, give or take, away from another election. But de facto campaigning could start much sooner than that.

In the run-in to a general election in February 1987, Fianna Fáil leader in opposition, Charlie Haughey, spent some 18 months in rolling campaign mode.

Fianna Fáil founding organiser Seán Lemass undoubtedly exaggerated when he said election campaigns began the day after the vote count.

But in many ways we are already on an election footing. Even recognising the constraints of coalition parties division of cabinet jobs, and the demands of gender and geography, this re-shaping of government could have been a little more imaginative. No point in making the Opposition’s job too easy.