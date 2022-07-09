Leo Varadkar’s backlash against leak whistleblowers and the inside story on a scandal that imperilled a Taoiseach

Ernesto’s is an eclectic coffee shop that serves proper food in the Dublin city suburb of Rathmines. The charismatic owner of this unique establishment, Jonathan Smith, fell in love with Cuba when travelling there with a charity, and the cafe’s decor is a paean to the Caribbean island, Dublin football and Irish musicians, who often play charity gigs there.

Out the back in a small outdoor dining area, a mural of Che Guevara fills the wall. It is a regular haunt of Paddy Cosgrave and Chay Bowes. Dressed in one of his trademark hand-knitted chunky wool jumpers, Cosgrave, the firebrand tech summit entrepreneur, has porridge with fruit. Bowes, a businessman and consultant, eats the fried breakfast, with a bap on the side, and drinks copious amounts of tea.

The pair had a fateful meeting here two years ago to discuss what to do with evidence of Leo Varadkar leaking a confidential Government document to a friend.

They went to Michael Smith, the barrister who inspired the planning tribunal into land rezoning corruption, who published the revelations of the contacts between the then Taoiseach and Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail – the president of the now-defunct National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) – in his Village magazine.

The bombshell resulted in a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste and a lengthy Garda investigation that threatened his leadership of Fine Gael and ability to return to the Taoiseach’s office in December.

Since then, the pair have shone uncomfortable spotlights into other dark corners. Their work has resulted in the decisions of An Bord Pleanála’s deputy chairman Paul Hyde being internally reviewed by the planning appeals body, with a separate examination by a senior counsel ordered by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

In addition, Bowes’ challenge in the courts to the legality of a Fianna Fáil lottery licence reserved for charities resulted in the party pulling the plug on a raffle worth €500,000 to the party.

Whether you agree with their tactics or like their personalities, the scalps are mounting. Their next venture is to set up a help centre for people who want to come forward with information on corruption in society. ‘First Contact’ will provide legal advice on where to go and how to proceed.

This week, the leak saga finally came to a conclusion when a detective from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation was tasked with ringing the protagonists.

He told them the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided not to press corruption charges against the Tánaiste for passing a GP pay deal contract to the head of a rival doctors’ union outside the negotiations. Bowes also got a call.

Ironically, after making the complaint to gardaí about the issue and providing the evidence, he also ended up as a subject of the investigation. He became a member of the board of the NAGP when he was hired to review its books and records. This is how he discovered the texts between Varadkar and Ó Tuathail.

Because the NAGP was under investigation for receiving the document, he was questioned under caution by gardaí. He and anyone else in the NAGP are in the clear as there will be no prosecution against anyone in this investigation.

Varadkar is clear to become Taoiseach again, but he’s still explaining his side of the story that has damaged his reputation. The Tánaiste has reiterated his claim his disclosure of the document was lawful and he did so in the public interest as he wanted to get support for the GP pay deal.

“I accept that my use of an informal personal channel was inappropriate. It was my error and I bear sole responsibility for it. I have been held to account for those actions in the Dáil. I have apologised for it and I want to do so again,” he said.

But he has also claimed those who levelled the accusations against him are “sworn political opponents of me and my party”.

“Their actions were politically motivated and often highly personalised at times,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Ted Leddy, Varadkar’s constituency sidekick in Dublin West, was even more blunt.

“The motivation behind this whole thing was a pathological and vitriolic hatred of Leo Varadkar that has nothing to do with his politics,” he said.

The retaliations mark a changed tune from Varadkar on whistleblowers highlighting wrongdoing in public office.

The Fine Gael leader made his mark as a future taoiseach by standing up for the Garda whistleblowers who highlighted the penalty points controversy.

After then Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan described their actions as “disgusting”, Varadkar said they were “distinguished”. The fallout from that affair cost two Garda commissioners and a justice minister their jobs and weakened a taoiseach.

Now the roles are reversed and Varadkar goes from insurgent to establishment and he is casting aspersions on those placing a focus on malpractice. His views echo the response of those in power in the past to challenges to authority.

Within Fine Gael, the view that Cosgrave and Bowes are whistleblowers is virulently rejected and there is a puddle full of mud being thrown at the antagonists, alleging the attacks are personal and go beyond politics, that there is a left-wing ideology at play and there are undefined links to Sinn Féin. Cosgrave’s numerous spats with Fine Gael-led governments over the last decade are pointed to.

Bowes was back drinking tea in Ernesto’s yesterday. He was almost named after Guevara. His parents wanted to call him Che, but the Catholic priest refused to baptise a child after a Marxist revolutionary, so he’s officially named after Chay Blyth, the first person to sail single-handed non-stop westwards around the world, in 1971, the year he was born.

“I would like to ask Leo Varadkar: was I right to do what I did, to expose what he did?” he says.

Bowes himself rejects the idea he is a whistleblower and labels himself a “public interest advocate”. He responds, in turn, to the various barbs thrown at him, some publicly, some privately, including that the revelations were driven by homophobia.

“I am on record saying that I was very proud to live in a country where an ethnically-diverse man, a gay man, could be prime minister. It shows an evolution for the State, which had come from terrible, dark places,” he says.

“So anyone suggesting anything different is trying to deflect from what Varadkar did, and what Varadkar did was wrong. He admitted it was wrong. Everybody knows what he did was wrong and now that’s being lost in this ideology that it was some sort of conspiracy to damage Varadkar. I’d be the first person to defend a minority. I find any sort of victimisation of minorities abhorrent.”

Bowes’ wife is an ethnic Russian from Moldova and he has studied international affairs in the region, so there has been dog-whistling there too. His take on the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is quite similar to the views of Mick Wallace and Clare Daly, that it was caused by the West, Nato and the US. “I am anti-war. I am anti any war,” he says. “Who could condone war?”

Bowes says he is a constitutional republican and points out his father served in the British Army.

“My main raison d’etre for what I am doing is political accountability.”