Leo Varadkar says Fine Gael is pro-business yet keeps adding to cost of being an entrepreneur

There’s a lot of talk about Fianna Fáil’s identity crisis but it’s even more difficult to identify who it is Fine Gael wants to represent.

The Government is in disarray over its attempt to address the cost-of-living crisis. There are just too many mouths to feed – and that’s only at Cabinet. Keeping people warm and businesses afloat seem to be the key themes of the Budget.

Ministers are shaking begging bowls outside the offices of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath seeking a few crumbs for their departments.

Big decisions have to be made and prioritisation is the order of the day. There are wish lists aplenty but the pot of money is small.

The strategy from the two finance ministers seems to be one of distracting other ministers with promises of billions of euro in once-off measures.

They will sooner do this than give in to demands for an increase in departmental spending that will remain in place for the long haul.

The two ministers, who seem to have gone native within the grips of the civil service, are concerned about the long-term implications of slashing government fees and increasing benefits willy-nilly.

Eaten bread is easily forgotten after all, and it’s not easy to increase fees once they come down or reduce welfare, rates for that matter.

Nonetheless, ministers are lining up with demands they can add to their list of achievements while in office.

The three Coalition parties are also competing for their own selfish political concerns.

Fine Gael want to be, at least, seen to cut taxes and help businesses.

This is despite Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar introducing a wave of policies over the last year which hit business owners directly in their pockets.

This includes new sick-pay laws, increasing the minimum wage by 80c an hour, making employers keep employees in work until they are 70, and introducing an auto-enrolment pension scheme to which employers will be legally required to make significant contributions.

All worthwhile policies but hardly the ideas of a pro-business centre-right party.

Fine Gael tried to give the impression of being the party of business by holding a conference with employers days before the Budget.

But the reality is the party has added more costs to running a business than it has given to supporting entrepreneurs who have taken a risk to become employers.

A scheme is being drafted to reduce energy bills for employers but, at the weekend, Fine Gael seemed more concerned about promoting its event than presenting solutions to help those who attended its conference. Public relations over performance is the name of the game.

The other big area of contention in the final days before the Budget was the welfare package.

Fine Gael, which has been trying desperately to position itself as a centre-right political party to differentiate itself from Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, has been pushing for major welfare increases in the Budget.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys wanted increases of at least €15 across all rates but her demands had to be tempered by Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, who insisted it was not possible to go that far as the financial resources did not allow for it.

There was even talk of keeping welfare increases at €7.50 per week. Don’t forget, Humphreys recently introduced plans for five new rates of pension payments which will require employers to keep employees in work until they are 70.

Under the Fine Gael plan, you will currently get €315 if you retire at 70 and this would go up to €330 if Humphreys gets her way.

Who pays for it all? The young people of today and tomorrow who are living at home with their parents, who may themselves benefit from the Fine Gael Budget increases.