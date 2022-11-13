Leo Varadkar is ‘cleared’ — in his own head

Just over a month from now, the FF/FG party is scheduled to appoint Leo Varadkar to the position of taoiseach, for the second time. And Mr Varadkar seems thrilled by the prospect. In fact, there are six-year-olds out there who are less excited about the prospect of Santa Claus coming down the chimney than Mr Varadkar seems to be about returning to the Big Chair.

To get a whiff of the current embarrassing state of Irish politics, let us examine in detail Mr Varadkar’s behaviour in the Dáil last Thursday — in particular, the manner in which he responded to being asked a question.

The day began with the release of a podcast, the Indo Daily, in which Mr Varadkar was interviewed by Philip Ryan of this newspaper. Like most Varadkar interviews, it had a bit of boasting, a tease (about a vote transfer pact with Micheál Martin) and the usual session of Sinn Féin bashing.

Being a pro, Mr Varadkar easily swerved around the touchy issue of housing. More houses, he said, were built this year than were built in any year in the last 10 years.

He appeared to be praising his government for succeeding where previous governments — a shower of wasters, apparently — had failed repeatedly for a decade.

Listening to his self-satisfaction, one might even forget Mr Varadkar was a minister in every government from 2011, including the two years in which he was taoiseach.

In reality, his boast is that this year’s failure to employ a housing strategy that works is marginally less of a failure than all the other failures in the last 11 years.

The self-praise was epic. Mr Varadkar claimed nine out of 10 people he meets praise him, while only one in 10 have anything negative to say.

People thank him, he said, “for my work during the pandemic”. They found his speeches very reassuring, he revealed.

Now, Mr Varadkar’s most consequential “work during the pandemic” was his October 2020 attack on Nphet, which seriously undermined confidence in the official scientific guidance on dealing with the virus.

This was followed by government insistence that we could all take it easy, boost the economy by providing footfall in pubs and restaurants and enjoy a “meaningful Christmas”.

People caught the government mood and relaxed. The result was a wave of deaths that lasted well into the new year, until the work of the public health officials brought it under control.

(Look, I’m sorry to throw some shadow on Mr Varadkar’s sunny mood, but some things should not be forgotten when ministers praise their own “work during the pandemic”.)

​The sunniness of the podcast was a contrast to the Tánaiste’s routine work on Thursday afternoon.

He was scheduled to account for the Government, in Leaders’ Questions. This is a regular part of the job — TDs ask questions, the minister has had notice of the questions and can prepare informative answers.

In theory, this provides an opportunity for parliamentary scrutiny of information and policy. Doesn’t always happen.

Mr Varadkar’s enemies of choice are Sinn Féin, but he is generous with his contempt. He can be scornful of anyone who dares to oppose him.

Fair enough, it’s all in the game — but Mr Varadkar can’t merely accuse others of being wrong. He must imply they are devious, even sinister, seeking to undermine everything that is good and proper.

It was not Sinn Féin that provoked his disrespect on Thursday, it was Róisín Shortall of the Social Democrats. She had a serious question, pointing to a previously unsuspected flaw in the mechanism of government accountability — one that involved Mr Varadkar in his personal capacity.

This emerged from Mr Varadkar’s controversial behaviour in 2019, when he was taoiseach and leaked a confidential government document to a friend.

Every public servant, from the lowest-ranking departmental worker to the minister, has a duty of confidentiality. They are forbidden from personally using information gathered in the course of their work.

Mr Varadkar’s leak of a confidential document — without consequences for him — puts a question mark over the countless confidential documents to which he has access as taoiseach.

He claims that, in his judgment, giving his friend a sneak peek was in the public interest; therefore, he did us all a favour.

However, even if this was true — which is questionable — there were ways in which the document could have been shared with the consent of those involved. Mr Varadkar chose to ignore that.

He could have discussed the matter with other ministers, or with departmental officials, making the disclosure a matter of policy — if it was in the public interest; instead, he chose to secretly pass it on to his friend.

When this was exposed, the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) had to consider the leak. Last week, we learned Sipo ruled itself out of a role in deciding if Mr Varadkar’s actions were improper.

Why? Because it has legal authority to examine the actions of a TD, but there is no specific power assigned to Sipo authorising it to examine the actions of a taoiseach.

Now, Mr Varadkar was — and will shortly again be — both a taoiseach and a TD. And he decided that when he leaked the confidential document he was in taoiseach mode.

Therefore, as Mr Varadkar was not at that moment in TD mode, Sipo was out of the picture.

There were six commissioners. One recused herself. The other five voted three-two that they hadn’t the power to examine the taoiseach’s behaviour.

Mr Varadkar promptly — and inaccurately — claimed he had been cleared of “any breach of ethics or standards”.

He wasn’t cleared. Sipo voted itself inadequate to the task of ruling on a matter of standards in public office.

At which point, in the Dáil last Thursday, Róisín Shortall asked a question about more powers for Sipo. The leak case outcome meant there is no state body that can rule on whether a taoiseach has breached standards. It was an important matter of public interest — Mr Varadkar treated it as a personal attack.

He proudly listed his achievements in the area of accountability.

He was all for maximising Sipo’s powers, of course.

He declared himself cleared of any breach of standards (something Sipo claimed it could not do).

And then he declared that Róisín Shortall was being “petty”.

And this is where the level of bizarreness goes off the scale.

Mr Varadkar’s job that day was to answer questions. He decided that was Ms Shortall’s job. And Mr Varadkar wanted to question her.

He’d heard her once on the radio saying he shouldn’t be reappointed taoiseach while under investigation.

“If any Sinn Féin politician is under investigation by a public body when the next election comes, will the deputy apply the same standard to them?”

Ms Shortall is a Social Democrat, nothing to do with Sinn Féin. But, in Mr Varadkar’s head, everything seems to be about Sinn Féin.

He decided Ms Shortall would indeed have a different standard and called her a “hypocrite”.

The Leas-Cheann Comhairle said you cannot use that word about another TD (other banned words, by the way, for Mr Varadkar’s information, are “rat”, “brat”, “corner boy”, “gurrier”, “chancer” and “scumbag”).

Mr Varadkar withdrew the word “hypocrite”, but insisted it be noted he believes Ms Shortall guilty of “double standards”. Mr Varadkar reached this verdict on the basis of... eh...

Well (deep sigh), inside his head, he imagines Sinn Féin forming a government; and the imaginary Sinn Féin taoiseach leaks a confidential document to a friend; and is caught; and Sipo says it can’t rule on the matter, and it comes up in the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar concludes — still dealing with matters inside his head — that Róisín Shortall would not ask the same question about the Shinner taoiseach.

Having reached this conclusion about imaginary events, Mr Varadkar decides — out here, in the real world — he must denounce Róisín Shortall’s “double standards”.

Seriously, folks, we have a problem.​